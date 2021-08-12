CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. state superintendent supports in-person learning | DC high school athletes urged to wear masks | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Sports » Rangers sign first-round draft…

Rangers sign first-round draft pick F Brennan Othmann

The Associated Press

August 12, 2021, 1:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with first-round draft pick Brennan Othmann on an entry-level contract.

Rangers general manager Chris Drury announced the agreement with the Canadian forward Thursday without releasing details.

Othmann skated in 34 games in the Swiss League this past season, collecting seven goals and nine assists along with 64 penalty minutes. The 18-year-old also had a goal and an assist in four playoff games.

The No. 16 pick overall in the recent NHL draft, Othmann played with the Flint Firebirds of the OHL during the 2019-20 season and had 17 goals and 16 assists.

Internationally, the Scarborough, Ontario native has represented Canada in several tournaments. Most recently, he helped Canada win a gold medal at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Judge dismisses most claims in lawsuit alleging misconduct by former AFGE head

CBP CIO says agency ahead of schedule migrating apps to the cloud

Coast Guard, National Guard will follow DoD in mandating vaccines

OPM, VA recount digital transformation hits and misses

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up