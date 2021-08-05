2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US men's relay team fail to qualify | US women win beach volleyball semis | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Pulido, Sallói lead Sporting KC to 4-1 win over LAFC

The Associated Press

August 5, 2021, 12:47 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dániel Sallói had a goal and an assist to help Sporting Kansas City beat Los Angeles FC 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Alan Pulido, Gadi Kinda and Luis Martins also scored for Kansas City (10-4-3). Sporting moved into a tie with Seattle atop the Western Conference standings with 33 points.

Pulido tapped a right-footer into an empty net to open the scoring in the 20th minute. Martins redirected a cross by Sallói into the net in the 28th, and Sallói put away a first-timer off an entry by Graham Zusi to make it 3-0 in the 36th minute.

Kinda made it 4-0 in the 58th, and LAFC’s Daniel Musovski capped the scoring in the 82nd minute.

Los Angeles (6-6-5) in winless in its last four games.

