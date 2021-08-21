CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What to know about DC's school plans | Fairfax Co. announces vaccine requirement | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
PSG forward Icardi’s injury could impact Messi debut

The Associated Press

August 21, 2021, 8:04 AM

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi was due for a scan Saturday after injuring his right shoulder in a French league game against Brest.

The Argentina international was substituted late in PSG’s 4-2 victory on Friday night after landing on his shoulder. He was grimacing as he left the field for the locker room.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino told French media he hoped it’s just a scare but “it doesn’t look good.”

If Icardi is ruled out for next week, it could accelerate the timetable for Lionel Messi’s debut.

Messi hasn’t played since joining from Barcelona. He missed a month of training after leading Argentina to the Copa América title on July 10. He trained with the team last week but isn’t yet match fit.

PSG plays at Reims next Sunday before the international break.

