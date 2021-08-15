CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Philipsen wins Vuelta 2nd stage as Roglic keeps overall lead

The Associated Press

August 15, 2021, 1:07 PM

BURGOS, Spain (AP) — Alpecin-Fenix rider Jasper Philipsen came out on top in the final sprint to win the second stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Sunday, with two-time defending champion Primoz Roglic keeping his overall lead.

Philipsen edged Fabio Jakobsen at the end of the 166-kilometer (103-mile) flat stage that finished in Burgos. Michael Matthews was third.

It was the Belgian’s second Grand Tour stage win after also winning in the Spanish Vuelta last year.

“It’s incredible,” Philipsen said. “It was amazing to see all my teammates there and everybody was on the frontline. I trusted the team and I think we did a really good job. We can be happy tonight.”

Roglic, the first-stage winner, safely managed the windy conditions on Sunday to retain the leader’s red jersey ahead of the first summit finish of the three-week race that will end in Santiago de Compostela. Alex Aranburu is second overall.

Roglic was able to avoid a crash at the peloton with about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) to go.

“You need to be on a survival mode in such stages where crashes can happen. You need a bit of luck,” Roglic said. “I know nothing of tomorrow’s uphill finish. We’ll see tomorrow how much I like it.”

Riders will face a tough mountain pass in Monday’s 202.8-kilometer (126-mile) third stage.

