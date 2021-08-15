PGA Tour Wyndham Championship Par Scores

Sunday At Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, N.C. Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70 Purse: $6.4 Million Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses x-won…

Sunday At Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, N.C. Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70 Purse: $6.4 Million Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses x-won playoff Final Round

x-Kevin Kisner (500), $1,152,000 65-68-66-66_265 -15

Branden Grace (167), $389,440 66-69-64-66_265 -15

Si Woo Kim (167), $389,440 66-68-67-64_265 -15

Kevin Na (167), $389,440 68-64-67-66_265 -15

Adam Scott (167), $389,440 66-70-64-65_265 -15

Roger Sloan (167), $389,440 71-64-64-66_265 -15

Webb Simpson (85), $201,067 65-65-70-66_266 -14

Kevin Streelman (85), $201,067 66-66-68-66_266 -14

Russell Henley (85), $201,067 62-64-69-71_266 -14

Adam Hadwin (65), $148,800 64-71-66-66_267 -13

Justin Rose (65), $148,800 66-65-69-67_267 -13

Rory Sabbatini (65), $148,800 66-64-69-68_267 -13

Nick Taylor (65), $148,800 65-71-67-64_267 -13

Brendon Todd (65), $148,800 69-67-65-66_267 -13

Sepp Straka (47), $91,342 66-71-67-64_268 -12

Brian Stuard (47), $91,342 65-66-72-65_268 -12

Chesson Hadley (47), $91,342 68-69-69-62_268 -12

Harry Higgs (47), $91,342 70-67-65-66_268 -12

Sung Kang (47), $91,342 64-69-68-67_268 -12

Denny McCarthy (47), $91,342 65-69-69-65_268 -12

Tyler McCumber (47), $91,342 65-67-66-70_268 -12

Scott Piercy (47), $91,342 64-66-69-69_268 -12

Jhonattan Vegas (47), $91,342 65-68-72-63_268 -12

Jason Dufner (34), $53,440 71-65-70-63_269 -11

Sungjae Im (34), $53,440 66-68-67-68_269 -11

Russell Knox (34), $53,440 74-63-68-64_269 -11

K.H. Lee (34), $53,440 67-68-67-67_269 -11

Ben Taylor (34), $53,440 68-68-65-68_269 -11

Matt Kuchar (26), $41,013 66-67-71-66_270 -10

Alex Smalley, $41,013 68-64-72-66_270 -10

Chris Kirk (26), $41,013 64-69-69-68_270 -10

Sebastián Muñoz (26), $41,013 66-67-68-69_270 -10

C.T. Pan (26), $41,013 68-69-66-67_270 -10

Will Zalatoris, $41,013 68-68-65-69_270 -10

Byeong Hun An (21), $34,080 69-66-68-68_271 -9

Sam Ryder (21), $34,080 68-65-72-66_271 -9

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (15), $26,560 66-68-71-67_272 -8

John Augenstein, $26,560 68-65-69-70_272 -8

Austin Eckroat, $26,560 68-69-70-65_272 -8

Mackenzie Hughes (15), $26,560 70-63-70-69_272 -8

David Lingmerth (15), $26,560 68-67-70-67_272 -8

Cameron Percy (15), $26,560 67-67-68-70_272 -8

Hudson Swafford (15), $26,560 64-69-67-72_272 -8

Erik van Rooyen (15), $26,560 65-69-73-65_272 -8

Richy Werenski (15), $26,560 67-70-70-65_272 -8

Anirban Lahiri (10), $18,061 67-69-67-70_273 -7

Kevin Tway (10), $18,061 66-71-68-68_273 -7

Camilo Villegas (10), $18,061 68-67-71-67_273 -7

Bubba Watson (10), $18,061 67-69-70-67_273 -7

Aaron Wise (10), $18,061 66-70-67-70_273 -7

Brice Garnett (7), $15,584 69-68-68-69_274 -6

Brian Gay (7), $15,584 70-66-69-69_274 -6

Mark Hubbard (7), $15,584 67-70-68-69_274 -6

Andrew Landry (7), $15,584 65-72-72-65_274 -6

Keith Mitchell (6), $14,976 67-68-71-69_275 -5

Johnson Wagner (6), $14,976 68-69-68-70_275 -5

Mark Anderson (5), $14,656 66-71-70-69_276 -4

Tyler Duncan (5), $14,656 69-62-69-76_276 -4

Harold Varner III (5), $14,656 67-67-71-71_276 -4

Bronson Burgoon (5), $14,336 65-68-74-70_277 -3

Seamus Power (5), $14,336 67-70-72-68_277 -3

James Hahn (4), $14,016 68-67-72-71_278 -2

Nelson Ledesma (4), $14,016 69-67-74-68_278 -2

Rob Oppenheim (4), $14,016 66-71-69-72_278 -2

Tommy Fleetwood (4), $13,504 66-68-72-73_279 -1

Michael Gligic (4), $13,504 65-71-73-70_279 -1

Beau Hossler (4), $13,504 68-69-68-74_279 -1

Michael Kim (4), $13,504 67-69-72-71_279 -1

Robert MacIntyre, $13,504 69-68-71-71_279 -1

Chris Baker (3), $12,992 67-70-74-69_280 E

Matt Jones (3), $12,992 69-68-69-74_280 E

Ben Martin (3), $12,992 67-67-76-70_280 E

Nate Lashley (3), $12,736 68-68-75-73_284 +4

Rafael Campos (3), $12,608 66-70-77-72_285 +5

