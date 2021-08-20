PGA Tour The Northern Trust Scores

|Friday
|At Liberty National Golf Club
|Jersey City, N.J.
|Yardage: 7,410; Par: 71
|Purse: $9.5 Million
|Second Round
Jon Rahm 63-67_130
Tony Finau 67-64_131
Justin Thomas 63-69_132
Keith Mitchell 68-64_132
Xander Schauffele 70-62_132
Kevin Na 67-66_133
Alex Noren 69-64_133
Harold Varner III 66-67_133
Tom Hoge 69-64_133
Brooks Koepka 70-64_134
Jordan Spieth 72-62_134
Robert Streb 67-68_135
Cameron Tringale 67-68_135
Lee Westwood 70-65_135
Viktor Hovland 68-67_135
Patrick Cantlay 68-67_135
Mackenzie Hughes 67-69_136
Hudson Swafford 71-65_136
Keegan Bradley 69-67_136
Sungjae Im 71-65_136
Bryson DeChambeau 71-65_136
Zach Johnson 70-66_136
Erik van Rooyen 69-67_136
Aaron Wise 69-67_136
Patton Kizzire 70-67_137
Harris English 69-68_137
Garrick Higgo 69-68_137
Adam Schenk 73-64_137
Lanto Griffin 69-68_137
Seamus Power 70-67_137
Sebastián Muñoz 68-69_137
Hideki Matsuyama 69-68_137
Cameron Smith 69-68_137
Chez Reavie 71-66_137
Pat Perez 71-66_137
Joel Dahmen 70-68_138
Ian Poulter 72-66_138
Shane Lowry 71-67_138
Brian Harman 72-66_138
Sam Burns 71-67_138
Cameron Champ 68-70_138
Webb Simpson 72-66_138
Charley Hoffman 73-65_138
Scottie Scheffler 70-68_138
Anirban Lahiri 69-69_138
Harry Higgs 69-70_139
Kevin Streelman 69-70_139
Maverick McNealy 69-70_139
Cam Davis 69-70_139
Carlos Ortiz 69-70_139
Stewart Cink 71-68_139
Andrew Putnam 69-70_139
Peter Malnati 70-69_139
Marc Leishman 69-70_139
K.H. Lee 71-68_139
Corey Conners 70-69_139
Kramer Hickok 72-68_140
Talor Gooch 73-67_140
Chris Kirk 72-68_140
Russell Henley 69-71_140
Max Homa 74-66_140
Brandt Snedeker 72-68_140
Joaquin Niemann 71-70_141
Billy Horschel 71-70_141
Abraham Ancer 72-69_141
James Hahn 71-70_141
Luke List 71-70_141
Gary Woodland 71-70_141
Scott Piercy 71-70_141
Dylan Frittelli 70-71_141
Paul Casey 70-71_141
Rory McIlroy 71-70_141
Daniel Berger 71-70_141
Denny McCarthy 73-68_141
Doug Ghim 71-70_141
|Missed Cut
Adam Scott 67-75_142
Martin Laird 73-69_142
Ryan Palmer 73-69_142
Dustin Johnson 70-72_142
Si Woo Kim 72-70_142
Tyler McCumber 72-70_142
Russell Knox 70-72_142
Kyle Stanley 75-67_142
Emiliano Grillo 70-72_142
Jhonattan Vegas 70-72_142
Jason Kokrak 70-72_142
Sam Ryder 72-70_142
Adam Long 72-71_143
Lucas Glover 74-69_143
Sergio Garcia 75-68_143
Chesson Hadley 75-68_143
Brice Garnett 72-71_143
Bubba Watson 71-72_143
Charl Schwartzel 72-71_143
Matt Fitzpatrick 73-70_143
Sepp Straka 73-70_143
Branden Grace 71-73_144
Tyrrell Hatton 72-72_144
Collin Morikawa 74-70_144
Matthew NeSmith 74-70_144
Troy Merritt 72-73_145
Phil Mickelson 73-72_145
Brian Gay 72-73_145
Hank Lebioda 76-69_145
C.T. Pan 74-71_145
Scott Stallings 74-71_145
Brian Stuard 73-72_145
Adam Hadwin 75-70_145
Henrik Norlander 70-75_145
Doc Redman 73-72_145
Brendan Steele 78-67_145
Jason Day 73-73_146
Richy Werenski 76-71_147
Brandon Hagy 78-69_147
Wyndham Clark 78-70_148
Brendon Todd 73-75_148
Matt Jones 79-70_149
Matt Kuchar 75-74_149
Kevin Kisner 76-74_150
Matthew Wolff 76-74_150
Roger Sloan 79-72_151
J.T. Poston 76-77_153
