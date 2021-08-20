PGA Tour The Northern Trust Scores

Friday At Liberty National Golf Club Jersey City, N.J. Yardage: 7,410; Par: 71 Purse: $9.5 Million Second Round Jon Rahm…

Jon Rahm 63-67_130

Tony Finau 67-64_131

Justin Thomas 63-69_132

Keith Mitchell 68-64_132

Xander Schauffele 70-62_132

Kevin Na 67-66_133

Alex Noren 69-64_133

Harold Varner III 66-67_133

Tom Hoge 69-64_133

Brooks Koepka 70-64_134

Jordan Spieth 72-62_134

Robert Streb 67-68_135

Cameron Tringale 67-68_135

Lee Westwood 70-65_135

Viktor Hovland 68-67_135

Patrick Cantlay 68-67_135

Mackenzie Hughes 67-69_136

Hudson Swafford 71-65_136

Keegan Bradley 69-67_136

Sungjae Im 71-65_136

Bryson DeChambeau 71-65_136

Zach Johnson 70-66_136

Erik van Rooyen 69-67_136

Aaron Wise 69-67_136

Patton Kizzire 70-67_137

Harris English 69-68_137

Garrick Higgo 69-68_137

Adam Schenk 73-64_137

Lanto Griffin 69-68_137

Seamus Power 70-67_137

Sebastián Muñoz 68-69_137

Hideki Matsuyama 69-68_137

Cameron Smith 69-68_137

Chez Reavie 71-66_137

Pat Perez 71-66_137

Joel Dahmen 70-68_138

Ian Poulter 72-66_138

Shane Lowry 71-67_138

Brian Harman 72-66_138

Sam Burns 71-67_138

Cameron Champ 68-70_138

Webb Simpson 72-66_138

Charley Hoffman 73-65_138

Scottie Scheffler 70-68_138

Anirban Lahiri 69-69_138

Harry Higgs 69-70_139

Kevin Streelman 69-70_139

Maverick McNealy 69-70_139

Cam Davis 69-70_139

Carlos Ortiz 69-70_139

Stewart Cink 71-68_139

Andrew Putnam 69-70_139

Peter Malnati 70-69_139

Marc Leishman 69-70_139

K.H. Lee 71-68_139

Corey Conners 70-69_139

Kramer Hickok 72-68_140

Talor Gooch 73-67_140

Chris Kirk 72-68_140

Russell Henley 69-71_140

Max Homa 74-66_140

Brandt Snedeker 72-68_140

Joaquin Niemann 71-70_141

Billy Horschel 71-70_141

Abraham Ancer 72-69_141

James Hahn 71-70_141

Luke List 71-70_141

Gary Woodland 71-70_141

Scott Piercy 71-70_141

Dylan Frittelli 70-71_141

Paul Casey 70-71_141

Rory McIlroy 71-70_141

Daniel Berger 71-70_141

Denny McCarthy 73-68_141

Doug Ghim 71-70_141

Missed Cut

Adam Scott 67-75_142

Martin Laird 73-69_142

Ryan Palmer 73-69_142

Dustin Johnson 70-72_142

Si Woo Kim 72-70_142

Tyler McCumber 72-70_142

Russell Knox 70-72_142

Kyle Stanley 75-67_142

Emiliano Grillo 70-72_142

Jhonattan Vegas 70-72_142

Jason Kokrak 70-72_142

Sam Ryder 72-70_142

Adam Long 72-71_143

Lucas Glover 74-69_143

Sergio Garcia 75-68_143

Chesson Hadley 75-68_143

Brice Garnett 72-71_143

Bubba Watson 71-72_143

Charl Schwartzel 72-71_143

Matt Fitzpatrick 73-70_143

Sepp Straka 73-70_143

Branden Grace 71-73_144

Tyrrell Hatton 72-72_144

Collin Morikawa 74-70_144

Matthew NeSmith 74-70_144

Troy Merritt 72-73_145

Phil Mickelson 73-72_145

Brian Gay 72-73_145

Hank Lebioda 76-69_145

C.T. Pan 74-71_145

Scott Stallings 74-71_145

Brian Stuard 73-72_145

Adam Hadwin 75-70_145

Henrik Norlander 70-75_145

Doc Redman 73-72_145

Brendan Steele 78-67_145

Jason Day 73-73_146

Richy Werenski 76-71_147

Brandon Hagy 78-69_147

Wyndham Clark 78-70_148

Brendon Todd 73-75_148

Matt Jones 79-70_149

Matt Kuchar 75-74_149

Kevin Kisner 76-74_150

Matthew Wolff 76-74_150

Roger Sloan 79-72_151

J.T. Poston 76-77_153

