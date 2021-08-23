PGA Tour The Northern Trust Par Scores

Monday At Liberty National Golf Club Jersey City, N.J. Yardage: 7,410; Par: 71 Purse: $9.5 Million Final Round Individual FedExCup…

Monday At Liberty National Golf Club Jersey City, N.J. Yardage: 7,410; Par: 71 Purse: $9.5 Million Final Round Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses x-won on first playoff hole

x-Tony Finau (2,000), $1,710,000 67-64-68-65_264 -20

Cameron Smith (1,200), $1,035,500 69-68-60-67_264 -20

Jon Rahm (760), $655,500 63-67-67-69_266 -18

Tom Hoge (460), $399,792 69-64-67-69_269 -15

Alex Noren (460), $399,792 69-64-70-66_269 -15

Justin Thomas (460), $399,792 63-69-67-70_269 -15

Erik van Rooyen (360), $320,625 69-67-62-72_270 -14

Corey Conners (320), $277,875 70-69-62-70_271 -13

Keith Mitchell (320), $277,875 68-64-70-69_271 -13

Kevin Na (320), $277,875 67-66-70-68_271 -13

Keegan Bradley (246), $203,775 69-67-67-69_272 -12

Patrick Cantlay (246), $203,775 68-67-69-68_272 -12

Shane Lowry (246), $203,775 71-67-62-72_272 -12

Hudson Swafford (246), $203,775 71-65-66-70_272 -12

Harold Varner III (246), $203,775 66-67-68-71_272 -12

Harry Higgs (196), $144,875 69-70-66-68_273 -11

Sungjae Im (196), $144,875 71-65-67-70_273 -11

Pat Perez (196), $144,875 71-66-66-70_273 -11

Xander Schauffele (196), $144,875 70-62-70-71_273 -11

Robert Streb (196), $144,875 67-68-69-69_273 -11

Stewart Cink (153), $95,792 71-68-66-69_274 -10

Charley Hoffman (153), $95,792 73-65-65-71_274 -10

Sebastián Muñoz (153), $95,792 68-69-68-69_274 -10

Aaron Wise (153), $95,792 69-67-68-70_274 -10

Sam Burns (153), $95,792 71-67-64-72_274 -10

Cameron Tringale (153), $95,792 67-68-67-72_274 -10

Cameron Champ (121), $69,350 68-70-67-70_275 -9

Mackenzie Hughes (121), $69,350 67-69-69-70_275 -9

Maverick McNealy (121), $69,350 69-70-69-67_275 -9

Lee Westwood (121), $69,350 70-65-68-72_275 -9

Joel Dahmen (79), $48,925 70-68-67-71_276 -8

Cam Davis (79), $48,925 69-70-68-69_276 -8

Bryson DeChambeau (79), $48,925 71-65-72-68_276 -8

Harris English (79), $48,925 69-68-70-69_276 -8

Doug Ghim (79), $48,925 71-70-63-72_276 -8

Talor Gooch (79), $48,925 73-67-66-70_276 -8

Billy Horschel (79), $48,925 71-70-66-69_276 -8

Brooks Koepka (79), $48,925 70-64-68-74_276 -8

Ian Poulter (79), $48,925 72-66-71-67_276 -8

Seamus Power (79), $48,925 70-67-70-69_276 -8

Chez Reavie (79), $48,925 71-66-71-68_276 -8

Adam Schenk (79), $48,925 73-64-69-70_276 -8

Viktor Hovland (47), $32,775 68-67-65-77_277 -7

Hideki Matsuyama (47), $32,775 69-68-70-70_277 -7

Rory McIlroy (47), $32,775 71-70-66-70_277 -7

Scottie Scheffler (47), $32,775 70-68-69-70_277 -7

Zach Johnson (32), $24,331 70-66-70-72_278 -6

K.H. Lee (32), $24,331 71-68-69-70_278 -6

Joaquin Niemann (32), $24,331 71-70-65-72_278 -6

Carlos Ortiz (32), $24,331 69-70-68-71_278 -6

Brandt Snedeker (32), $24,331 72-68-68-70_278 -6

Max Homa (32), $24,331 74-66-70-68_278 -6

Marc Leishman (32), $24,331 69-70-69-70_278 -6

Peter Malnati (32), $24,331 70-69-70-69_278 -6

Webb Simpson (32), $24,331 72-66-72-68_278 -6

Daniel Berger (20), $21,470 71-70-67-71_279 -5

Dylan Frittelli (20), $21,470 70-71-71-67_279 -5

Russell Henley (20), $21,470 69-71-71-68_279 -5

Kramer Hickok (20), $21,470 72-68-68-71_279 -5

Chris Kirk (20), $21,470 72-68-68-71_279 -5

Patton Kizzire (20), $21,470 70-67-69-73_279 -5

Anirban Lahiri (20), $21,470 69-69-71-70_279 -5

Andrew Putnam (20), $21,470 69-70-72-68_279 -5

Abraham Ancer (15), $20,140 72-69-67-72_280 -4

Paul Casey (15), $20,140 70-71-66-73_280 -4

Lanto Griffin (15), $20,140 69-68-73-70_280 -4

Garrick Higgo (15), $20,140 69-68-70-73_280 -4

Scott Piercy (15), $20,140 71-70-73-66_280 -4

Kevin Streelman (15), $20,140 69-70-71-70_280 -4

Luke List (12), $19,475 71-70-70-72_283 -1

James Hahn (11), $19,190 71-70-71-72_284 E

Denny McCarthy (11), $19,190 73-68-72-71_284 E

Jordan Spieth (11), $18,905 72-62-72-79_285 +1

Gary Woodland (10), $18,715 71-70-68-77_286 +2

Brian Harman (10), $18,525 72-66-76-73_287 +3

