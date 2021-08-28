PGA Tour Champions The Ally Challenge Scores

Saturday At Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club Grand Blanc, Mich. Yardage: 6,740; Par: 72 Purse: $2 Million Second Round…

Doug Barron 66-64_130

Bernhard Langer 64-66_130

Joe Durant 65-66_131

Thongchai Jaidee 67-65_132

Marco Dawson 64-69_133

Steven Alker 69-65_134

Stephen Leaney 70-65_135

Jeff Maggert 69-66_135

Woody Austin 66-69_135

Jeff Sluman 69-67_136

Vijay Singh 69-67_136

Paul Goydos 68-68_136

K.J. Choi 65-71_136

Darren Clarke 66-70_136

Jim Furyk 65-71_136

Larry Mize 70-67_137

Ernie Els 69-68_137

Tim Herron 68-69_137

Robert Karlsson 67-70_137

Mike Weir 68-69_137

Retief Goosen 67-70_137

Kent Jones 67-70_137

Kenny Perry 71-67_138

Glen Day 69-69_138

John Daly 68-70_138

Steve Flesch 67-71_138

Davis Love III 67-71_138

Rod Pampling 70-69_139

Chris DiMarco 69-70_139

Brandt Jobe 69-70_139

David Toms 69-70_139

Kevin Sutherland 69-70_139

Billy Mayfair 68-71_139

Jerry Kelly 68-71_139

Shane Bertsch 75-64_139

Ken Duke 70-70_140

David Frost 70-70_140

Brett Quigley 71-69_140

Corey Pavin 68-72_140

Stephen Ames 70-71_141

Gene Sauers 69-72_141

Tom Byrum 69-72_141

Tom Lehman 72-69_141

Harrison Frazar 69-72_141

Billy Andrade 73-68_141

Rocco Mediate 70-72_142

Tom Pernice Jr. 71-71_142

Paul Broadhurst 69-73_142

Scott Parel 69-73_142

Wes Short, Jr. 69-73_142

Scott Dunlap 72-70_142

Scott Hebert 72-70_142

Tom Gillis 74-68_142

Stephen Dodd 72-71_143

Cameron Beckman 72-71_143

Jay Haas 70-74_144

Brian Cooper 70-74_144

Mark O’Meara 71-73_144

Lee Janzen 71-73_144

John Senden 71-73_144

Olin Browne 72-72_144

Bob Estes 72-72_144

David McKenzie 73-71_144

Steve Jones 73-71_144

Robert Allenby 70-75_145

Joey Sindelar 71-74_145

José María Olazábal 72-73_145

Michael Allen 68-77_145

Mark Brooks 73-72_145

Colin Montgomerie 70-76_146

Tim Petrovic 72-74_146

Shaun Micheel 72-74_146

Roger Rowland 72-74_146

Steve Pate 76-71_147

Duffy Waldorf 73-75_148

Russ Cochran 76-72_148

Ken Tanigawa 72-77_149

Loren Roberts 72-77_149

Dicky Pride 76-73_149

Scott Verplank 73-78_151

Dan Forsman 76-77_153

George Bowman 76-78_154

