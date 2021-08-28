PGA Tour Champions The Ally Challenge Scores

|Saturday
|At Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
|Grand Blanc, Mich.
|Yardage: 6,740; Par: 72
|Purse: $2 Million
|Second Round
Doug Barron 66-64_130
Bernhard Langer 64-66_130
Joe Durant 65-66_131
Thongchai Jaidee 67-65_132
Marco Dawson 64-69_133
Steven Alker 69-65_134
Stephen Leaney 70-65_135
Jeff Maggert 69-66_135
Woody Austin 66-69_135
Jeff Sluman 69-67_136
Vijay Singh 69-67_136
Paul Goydos 68-68_136
K.J. Choi 65-71_136
Darren Clarke 66-70_136
Jim Furyk 65-71_136
Larry Mize 70-67_137
Ernie Els 69-68_137
Tim Herron 68-69_137
Robert Karlsson 67-70_137
Mike Weir 68-69_137
Retief Goosen 67-70_137
Kent Jones 67-70_137
Kenny Perry 71-67_138
Glen Day 69-69_138
John Daly 68-70_138
Steve Flesch 67-71_138
Davis Love III 67-71_138
Rod Pampling 70-69_139
Chris DiMarco 69-70_139
Brandt Jobe 69-70_139
David Toms 69-70_139
Kevin Sutherland 69-70_139
Billy Mayfair 68-71_139
Jerry Kelly 68-71_139
Shane Bertsch 75-64_139
Ken Duke 70-70_140
David Frost 70-70_140
Brett Quigley 71-69_140
Corey Pavin 68-72_140
Stephen Ames 70-71_141
Gene Sauers 69-72_141
Tom Byrum 69-72_141
Tom Lehman 72-69_141
Harrison Frazar 69-72_141
Billy Andrade 73-68_141
Rocco Mediate 70-72_142
Tom Pernice Jr. 71-71_142
Paul Broadhurst 69-73_142
Scott Parel 69-73_142
Wes Short, Jr. 69-73_142
Scott Dunlap 72-70_142
Scott Hebert 72-70_142
Tom Gillis 74-68_142
Stephen Dodd 72-71_143
Cameron Beckman 72-71_143
Jay Haas 70-74_144
Brian Cooper 70-74_144
Mark O’Meara 71-73_144
Lee Janzen 71-73_144
John Senden 71-73_144
Olin Browne 72-72_144
Bob Estes 72-72_144
David McKenzie 73-71_144
Steve Jones 73-71_144
Robert Allenby 70-75_145
Joey Sindelar 71-74_145
José María Olazábal 72-73_145
Michael Allen 68-77_145
Mark Brooks 73-72_145
Colin Montgomerie 70-76_146
Tim Petrovic 72-74_146
Shaun Micheel 72-74_146
Roger Rowland 72-74_146
Steve Pate 76-71_147
Duffy Waldorf 73-75_148
Russ Cochran 76-72_148
Ken Tanigawa 72-77_149
Loren Roberts 72-77_149
Dicky Pride 76-73_149
Scott Verplank 73-78_151
Dan Forsman 76-77_153
George Bowman 76-78_154
