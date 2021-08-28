PGA Tour Champions The Ally Challenge Scores

Saturday At Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club Grand Blanc, Mich. Yardage: 6,740; Par: 72 Purse: $2 Million First Round…

Saturday At Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club Grand Blanc, Mich. Yardage: 6,740; Par: 72 Purse: $2 Million First Round (Completion)

Marco Dawson 33-31_64

Bernhard Langer 34-30_64

Jim Furyk 31-34_65

Joe Durant 31-34_65

K.J. Choi 33-32_65

Darren Clarke 34-32_66

Woody Austin 34-32_66

Doug Barron 34-32_66

Davis Love III 35-32_67

Retief Goosen 34-33_67

Steve Flesch 32-35_67

Kent Jones 33-34_67

Robert Karlsson 34-33_67

Thongchai Jaidee 35-32_67

Mike Weir 34-34_68

Jerry Kelly 33-35_68

Michael Allen 33-35_68

Tim Herron 36-32_68

Paul Goydos 34-34_68

Corey Pavin 37-31_68

Billy Mayfair 33-35_68

John Daly 36-32_68

Ernie Els 33-36_69

Harrison Frazar 35-34_69

Wes Short, Jr. 35-34_69

Jeff Maggert 33-36_69

Vijay Singh 35-34_69

David Toms 35-34_69

Scott Parel 35-34_69

Kevin Sutherland 33-36_69

Gene Sauers 36-33_69

Paul Broadhurst 35-34_69

Tom Byrum 35-34_69

Brandt Jobe 36-33_69

Jeff Sluman 35-34_69

Glen Day 34-35_69

Chris DiMarco 37-32_69

Steven Alker 34-35_69

Larry Mize 34-36_70

Rod Pampling 36-34_70

Stephen Ames 35-35_70

Colin Montgomerie 34-36_70

Rocco Mediate 35-35_70

Ken Duke 36-34_70

Jay Haas 36-34_70

Robert Allenby 34-36_70

David Frost 35-35_70

Stephen Leaney 37-33_70

Brian Cooper 34-36_70

Tom Pernice Jr. 39-32_71

Kenny Perry 36-35_71

Brett Quigley 36-35_71

Mark O’Meara 37-34_71

Joey Sindelar 37-34_71

Lee Janzen 34-37_71

John Senden 36-35_71

Stephen Dodd 36-36_72

Cameron Beckman 36-36_72

José María Olazábal 37-35_72

Tom Lehman 36-36_72

Ken Tanigawa 35-37_72

Scott Dunlap 35-37_72

Olin Browne 34-38_72

Bob Estes 36-36_72

Tim Petrovic 34-38_72

Shaun Micheel 36-36_72

Loren Roberts 36-36_72

Scott Hebert 39-33_72

Roger Rowland 35-37_72

David McKenzie 36-37_73

Duffy Waldorf 37-36_73

Scott Verplank 34-39_73

Mark Brooks 36-37_73

Billy Andrade 34-39_73

Steve Jones 38-35_73

Tom Gillis 37-37_74

Shane Bertsch 38-37_75

Dan Forsman 38-38_76

Russ Cochran 37-39_76

Dicky Pride 40-36_76

Steve Pate 39-37_76

George Bowman 39-37_76

