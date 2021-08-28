CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. schools require vaccines | DC teachers worry schools aren't ready | Lawmakers want Hogan to vote on masks in schools | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » PGA Tour Champions The…

PGA Tour Champions The Ally Challenge Scores

The Associated Press

August 28, 2021, 12:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Saturday
At Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
Grand Blanc, Mich.
Yardage: 6,740; Par: 72
Purse: $2 Million
First Round (Completion)

Marco Dawson 33-31_64

Bernhard Langer 34-30_64

Jim Furyk 31-34_65

Joe Durant 31-34_65

K.J. Choi 33-32_65

Darren Clarke 34-32_66

Woody Austin 34-32_66

Doug Barron 34-32_66

Davis Love III 35-32_67

Retief Goosen 34-33_67

Steve Flesch 32-35_67

Kent Jones 33-34_67

Robert Karlsson 34-33_67

Thongchai Jaidee 35-32_67

Mike Weir 34-34_68

Jerry Kelly 33-35_68

Michael Allen 33-35_68

Tim Herron 36-32_68

Paul Goydos 34-34_68

Corey Pavin 37-31_68

Billy Mayfair 33-35_68

John Daly 36-32_68

Ernie Els 33-36_69

Harrison Frazar 35-34_69

Wes Short, Jr. 35-34_69

Jeff Maggert 33-36_69

Vijay Singh 35-34_69

David Toms 35-34_69

Scott Parel 35-34_69

Kevin Sutherland 33-36_69

Gene Sauers 36-33_69

Paul Broadhurst 35-34_69

Tom Byrum 35-34_69

Brandt Jobe 36-33_69

Jeff Sluman 35-34_69

Glen Day 34-35_69

Chris DiMarco 37-32_69

Steven Alker 34-35_69

Larry Mize 34-36_70

Rod Pampling 36-34_70

Stephen Ames 35-35_70

Colin Montgomerie 34-36_70

Rocco Mediate 35-35_70

Ken Duke 36-34_70

Jay Haas 36-34_70

Robert Allenby 34-36_70

David Frost 35-35_70

Stephen Leaney 37-33_70

Brian Cooper 34-36_70

Tom Pernice Jr. 39-32_71

Kenny Perry 36-35_71

Brett Quigley 36-35_71

Mark O’Meara 37-34_71

Joey Sindelar 37-34_71

Lee Janzen 34-37_71

John Senden 36-35_71

Stephen Dodd 36-36_72

Cameron Beckman 36-36_72

José María Olazábal 37-35_72

Tom Lehman 36-36_72

Ken Tanigawa 35-37_72

Scott Dunlap 35-37_72

Olin Browne 34-38_72

Bob Estes 36-36_72

Tim Petrovic 34-38_72

Shaun Micheel 36-36_72

Loren Roberts 36-36_72

Scott Hebert 39-33_72

Roger Rowland 35-37_72

David McKenzie 36-37_73

Duffy Waldorf 37-36_73

Scott Verplank 34-39_73

Mark Brooks 36-37_73

Billy Andrade 34-39_73

Steve Jones 38-35_73

Tom Gillis 37-37_74

Shane Bertsch 38-37_75

Dan Forsman 38-38_76

Russ Cochran 37-39_76

Dicky Pride 40-36_76

Steve Pate 39-37_76

George Bowman 39-37_76

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

Passport services union presses State Dept. for more leave flexibility amid COVID-19 outbreaks

Help us commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks

Another cyber executive order deadline looming for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up