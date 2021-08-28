PGA Tour Champions The Ally Challenge Scores

|Saturday
|At Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club
|Grand Blanc, Mich.
|Yardage: 6,740; Par: 72
|Purse: $2 Million
|First Round (Completion)
Marco Dawson 33-31_64
Bernhard Langer 34-30_64
Jim Furyk 31-34_65
Joe Durant 31-34_65
K.J. Choi 33-32_65
Darren Clarke 34-32_66
Woody Austin 34-32_66
Doug Barron 34-32_66
Davis Love III 35-32_67
Retief Goosen 34-33_67
Steve Flesch 32-35_67
Kent Jones 33-34_67
Robert Karlsson 34-33_67
Thongchai Jaidee 35-32_67
Mike Weir 34-34_68
Jerry Kelly 33-35_68
Michael Allen 33-35_68
Tim Herron 36-32_68
Paul Goydos 34-34_68
Corey Pavin 37-31_68
Billy Mayfair 33-35_68
John Daly 36-32_68
Ernie Els 33-36_69
Harrison Frazar 35-34_69
Wes Short, Jr. 35-34_69
Jeff Maggert 33-36_69
Vijay Singh 35-34_69
David Toms 35-34_69
Scott Parel 35-34_69
Kevin Sutherland 33-36_69
Gene Sauers 36-33_69
Paul Broadhurst 35-34_69
Tom Byrum 35-34_69
Brandt Jobe 36-33_69
Jeff Sluman 35-34_69
Glen Day 34-35_69
Chris DiMarco 37-32_69
Steven Alker 34-35_69
Larry Mize 34-36_70
Rod Pampling 36-34_70
Stephen Ames 35-35_70
Colin Montgomerie 34-36_70
Rocco Mediate 35-35_70
Ken Duke 36-34_70
Jay Haas 36-34_70
Robert Allenby 34-36_70
David Frost 35-35_70
Stephen Leaney 37-33_70
Brian Cooper 34-36_70
Tom Pernice Jr. 39-32_71
Kenny Perry 36-35_71
Brett Quigley 36-35_71
Mark O’Meara 37-34_71
Joey Sindelar 37-34_71
Lee Janzen 34-37_71
John Senden 36-35_71
Stephen Dodd 36-36_72
Cameron Beckman 36-36_72
José María Olazábal 37-35_72
Tom Lehman 36-36_72
Ken Tanigawa 35-37_72
Scott Dunlap 35-37_72
Olin Browne 34-38_72
Bob Estes 36-36_72
Tim Petrovic 34-38_72
Shaun Micheel 36-36_72
Loren Roberts 36-36_72
Scott Hebert 39-33_72
Roger Rowland 35-37_72
David McKenzie 36-37_73
Duffy Waldorf 37-36_73
Scott Verplank 34-39_73
Mark Brooks 36-37_73
Billy Andrade 34-39_73
Steve Jones 38-35_73
Tom Gillis 37-37_74
Shane Bertsch 38-37_75
Dan Forsman 38-38_76
Russ Cochran 37-39_76
Dicky Pride 40-36_76
Steve Pate 39-37_76
George Bowman 39-37_76
