PGA Tour BMW Championship Scores

Friday At Caves Valley Golf Club Owings Mills, Md. Yardage: 7,542; Par: 72 Purse: $9.5 Million Second Round (Suspended due…

Friday At Caves Valley Golf Club Owings Mills, Md. Yardage: 7,542; Par: 72 Purse: $9.5 Million Second Round (Suspended due to darkness)

Bryson DeChambeau 68-60_128

Patrick Cantlay 66-63_129

Sungjae Im 67-65_132

Sergio Garcia 65-67_132

Hudson Swafford 67-66_133

Rory McIlroy 64-70_134

Sebastián Muñoz 67-68_135

Lucas Glover 68-67_135

Erik van Rooyen 67-68_135

Aaron Wise 69-66_135

Paul Casey 68-68_136

Hideki Matsuyama 67-69_136

Alex Noren 71-66_137

Kevin Na 72-65_137

Charl Schwartzel 71-66_137

Harold Varner III 67-70_137

Dustin Johnson 67-70_137

Brian Harman 69-69_138

K.H. Lee 69-69_138

Jhonattan Vegas 69-70_139

Maverick McNealy 69-70_139

Matt Jones 69-70_139

Harris English 69-70_139

Justin Thomas 68-71_139

Shane Lowry 71-68_139

Webb Simpson 67-72_139

Daniel Berger 68-71_139

Scottie Scheffler 73-66_139

Emiliano Grillo 67-73_140

Cam Davis 73-67_140

Mackenzie Hughes 69-71_140

Talor Gooch 69-71_140

Tom Hoge 69-71_140

Jason Kokrak 73-68_141

Jordan Spieth 71-70_141

Lee Westwood 71-70_141

Patton Kizzire 69-72_141

Kevin Streelman 71-70_141

Chris Kirk 71-71_142

Carlos Ortiz 68-74_142

Keith Mitchell 72-70_142

Billy Horschel 71-72_143

Robert Streb 73-71_144

Cameron Champ 70-74_144

Marc Leishman 69-76_145

Russell Henley 72-73_145

Branden Grace 75-71_146

Collin Morikawa 72-75_147

The following did not finish round

Jon Rahm

Abraham Ancer

Sam Burns

Xander Schauffele

Brooks Koepka

Harry Higgs

Corey Conners

Viktor Hovland

Tony Finau

Ryan Palmer

Joaquin Niemann

Cameron Smith

Charley Hoffman

Phil Mickelson

Keegan Bradley

Stewart Cink

Kevin Kisner

Louis Oosthuizen

Max Homa

Cameron Tringale

Si Woo Kim

Leaderboard

SCORE THRU

Bryson DeChambeau -16 18

Jon Rahm -15 15

Patrick Cantlay -15 18

Sungjae Im -12 18

Sergio Garcia -12 18

Sam Burns -10 17

Hudson Swafford -11 18

Abraham Ancer -10 16

Rory McIlroy -10 18

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.