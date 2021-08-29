PGA Tour BMW Championship Par Scores

Sunday At Caves Valley Golf Club Owings Mills, Md. Yardage: 7,542; Par: 72 Purse: $9.5 Million Final Round Patrick Cantlay…

Sunday At Caves Valley Golf Club Owings Mills, Md. Yardage: 7,542; Par: 72 Purse: $9.5 Million Final Round

Patrick Cantlay (2,000), $1,710,000 (won in playoff) 66-63-66-66_261 -27

Bryson DeChambeau (1,200), $1,026,000 68-60-67-66_261 -27

Sungjae Im (760), $646,000 67-65-66-67_265 -23

Rory McIlroy (540), $456,000 64-70-65-67_266 -22

Erik van Rooyen (440), $380,000 67-68-67-65_267 -21

Sergio Garcia (380), $330,125 65-67-67-69_268 -20

Dustin Johnson (380), $330,125 67-70-65-66_268 -20

Sam Burns (340), $294,500 64-70-65-70_269 -19

Abraham Ancer (300), $256,500 66-67-66-71_270 -18

Alex Noren (300), $256,500 71-66-67-66_270 -18

Jon Rahm (300), $256,500 64-66-70-70_270 -18

K.H. Lee (243), $199,500 69-69-66-67_271 -17

Webb Simpson (243), $199,500 67-72-66-66_271 -17

Harold Varner III (243), $199,500 67-70-69-65_271 -17

Tony Finau (216), $166,250 67-72-70-63_272 -16

Jason Kokrak (216), $166,250 73-68-65-66_272 -16

Viktor Hovland (188), $133,000 70-69-68-66_273 -15

Kevin Na (188), $133,000 72-65-69-67_273 -15

Charl Schwartzel (188), $133,000 71-66-68-68_273 -15

Hudson Swafford (188), $133,000 67-66-68-72_273 -15

Aaron Wise (188), $133,000 69-66-71-67_273 -15

Corey Conners (153), $95,000 70-70-69-65_274 -14

Brooks Koepka (153), $95,000 70-67-69-68_274 -14

Scottie Scheffler (153), $95,000 73-66-68-67_274 -14

Justin Thomas (153), $95,000 68-71-69-66_274 -14

Daniel Berger (130), $73,150 68-71-70-66_275 -13

Harris English (130), $73,150 69-70-71-65_275 -13

Shane Lowry (130), $73,150 71-68-71-65_275 -13

Cam Davis (106), $61,750 73-67-67-69_276 -12

Brian Harman (106), $61,750 69-69-70-68_276 -12

Si Woo Kim (106), $61,750 74-71-65-66_276 -12

Sebastián Muñoz (106), $61,750 67-68-72-69_276 -12

Joaquin Niemann (106), $61,750 68-74-68-66_276 -12

Patton Kizzire (82), $50,113 69-72-68-68_277 -11

Cameron Smith (82), $50,113 68-72-69-68_277 -11

Jordan Spieth (82), $50,113 71-70-70-66_277 -11

Lee Westwood (82), $50,113 71-70-67-69_277 -11

Paul Casey (58), $38,000 68-68-70-72_278 -10

Stewart Cink (58), $38,000 69-74-66-69_278 -10

Lucas Glover (58), $38,000 68-67-73-70_278 -10

Harry Higgs (58), $38,000 72-67-71-68_278 -10

Charley Hoffman (58), $38,000 69-71-68-70_278 -10

Matt Jones (58), $38,000 69-70-71-68_278 -10

Louis Oosthuizen (58), $38,000 71-74-64-69_278 -10

Jhonattan Vegas (58), $38,000 69-70-72-67_278 -10

Emiliano Grillo (41), $28,500 67-73-73-66_279 -9

Hideki Matsuyama (41), $28,500 67-69-72-71_279 -9

Chris Kirk (38), $26,030 71-71-68-70_280 -8

Tom Hoge (35), $24,320 69-71-71-70_281 -7

Xander Schauffele (35), $24,320 67-68-75-71_281 -7

Marc Leishman (32), $23,370 69-76-68-69_282 -6

Branden Grace (26), $22,154 75-71-68-69_283 -5

Billy Horschel (26), $22,154 71-72-73-67_283 -5

Mackenzie Hughes (26), $22,154 69-71-70-73_283 -5

Kevin Streelman (26), $22,154 71-70-70-72_283 -5

Cameron Tringale (26), $22,154 73-71-70-69_283 -5

Talor Gooch (22), $21,280 69-71-74-70_284 -4

Keith Mitchell (22), $21,280 72-70-73-69_284 -4

Ryan Palmer (22), $21,280 68-75-69-72_284 -4

Keegan Bradley (19), $20,710 67-76-72-70_285 -3

Russell Henley (19), $20,710 72-73-73-67_285 -3

Robert Streb (19), $20,710 73-71-69-72_285 -3

Max Homa (17), $20,140 72-72-73-69_286 -2

Maverick McNealy (17), $20,140 69-70-70-77_286 -2

Collin Morikawa (17), $20,140 72-75-70-69_286 -2

Cameron Champ (14), $19,475 70-74-72-71_287 -1

Kevin Kisner (14), $19,475 72-71-72-72_287 -1

Phil Mickelson (14), $19,475 68-77-68-74_287 -1

Carlos Ortiz (14), $19,475 68-74-75-70_287 -1

