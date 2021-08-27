PGA Tour BMW Championship Par Scores

|Friday
|At Caves Valley Golf Club
|Owings Mills, Md.
|Yardage: 7,542; Par: 72
|Purse: $9.5 Million
|Second Round (Suspended due to darkness)
Bryson DeChambeau 68-60_128 -16
Patrick Cantlay 66-63_129 -15
Sungjae Im 67-65_132 -12
Sergio Garcia 65-67_132 -12
Hudson Swafford 67-66_133 -11
Rory McIlroy 64-70_134 -10
Sebastián Muñoz 67-68_135 -9
Lucas Glover 68-67_135 -9
Erik van Rooyen 67-68_135 -9
Aaron Wise 69-66_135 -9
Paul Casey 68-68_136 -8
Hideki Matsuyama 67-69_136 -8
Alex Noren 71-66_137 -7
Kevin Na 72-65_137 -7
Charl Schwartzel 71-66_137 -7
Harold Varner III 67-70_137 -7
Dustin Johnson 67-70_137 -7
Brian Harman 69-69_138 -6
K.H. Lee 69-69_138 -6
Jhonattan Vegas 69-70_139 -5
Maverick McNealy 69-70_139 -5
Matt Jones 69-70_139 -5
Harris English 69-70_139 -5
Justin Thomas 68-71_139 -5
Shane Lowry 71-68_139 -5
Webb Simpson 67-72_139 -5
Daniel Berger 68-71_139 -5
Scottie Scheffler 73-66_139 -5
Emiliano Grillo 67-73_140 -4
Cam Davis 73-67_140 -4
Mackenzie Hughes 69-71_140 -4
Talor Gooch 69-71_140 -4
Tom Hoge 69-71_140 -4
Jason Kokrak 73-68_141 -3
Jordan Spieth 71-70_141 -3
Lee Westwood 71-70_141 -3
Patton Kizzire 69-72_141 -3
Kevin Streelman 71-70_141 -3
Chris Kirk 71-71_142 -2
Carlos Ortiz 68-74_142 -2
Keith Mitchell 72-70_142 -2
Billy Horschel 71-72_143 -1
Robert Streb 73-71_144 E
Cameron Champ 70-74_144 E
Marc Leishman 69-76_145 +1
Russell Henley 72-73_145 +1
Branden Grace 75-71_146 +2
Collin Morikawa 72-75_147 +3
|The following did not finish round
Jon Rahm
Abraham Ancer
Sam Burns
Xander Schauffele
Brooks Koepka
Harry Higgs
Corey Conners
Viktor Hovland
Tony Finau
Ryan Palmer
Joaquin Niemann
Cameron Smith
Charley Hoffman
Phil Mickelson
Keegan Bradley
Stewart Cink
Kevin Kisner
Louis Oosthuizen
Max Homa
Cameron Tringale
Si Woo Kim
|Leaderboard
SCORE THRU
Bryson DeChambeau -16 18
Jon Rahm -15 15
Patrick Cantlay -15 18
Sungjae Im -12 18
Sergio Garcia -12 18
Sam Burns -10 17
Hudson Swafford -11 18
Abraham Ancer -10 16
Rory McIlroy -10 18
