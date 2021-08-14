PGA Champions Tour Shaw Charity Scores

|Saturday
|At Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club
|Calgary, Alberta, Canada
|Yardage: 7,086; Par: 70
|Purse: $2.35 Million
|Second Round
Doug Barron 64-64—128
Steve Flesch 64-65—129
Stephen Ames 64-65—129
Billy Mayfair 62-67—129
Brandt Jobe 65-66—131
David McKenzie 68-64—132
Ken Duke 65-67—132
Gibby Gilbert III 68-65—133
Alex Cejka 67-66—133
Tim Herron 67-66—133
Paul Stankowski 67-66—133
Billy Andrade 66-67—133
Mike Weir 63-70—133
David Morland IV 68-66—134
Matt Gogel 67-67—134
Tim Petrovic 68-67—135
Bernhard Langer 68-67—135
Cameron Beckman 70-65—135
Paul Goydos 67-68—135
Olin Browne 71-64—135
Vijay Singh 69-67—136
Fran Quinn 69-67—136
Tom Pernice Jr. 68-68—136
John Riegger 67-69—136
Scott Dunlap 66-70—136
Jeff Maggert 66-70—136
Kirk Triplett 66-70—136
Rod Pampling 70-67—137
Steve Pate 67-70—137
Dean Wilson 67-70—137
Lee Janzen 68-70—138
Jonathan Kaye 68-70—138
Wes Short, Jr. 70-68—138
Omar Uresti 70-68—138
Jay Delsing 70-68—138
Scott Parel 69-70—139
Cliff Kresge 68-71—139
Skip Kendall 69-70—139
Willie Wood 71-68—139
Robin Byrd 73-66—139
Dennis Hendershott 68-72—140
Harrison Frazar 69-71—140
Esteban Toledo 69-71—140
Mark Brooks 70-70—140
Tom Byrum 70-70—140
Duffy Waldorf 71-69—140
Robert Gamez 66-74—140
Kent Jones 68-73—141
Todd Hamilton 72-69—141
Carlos Franco 73-68—141
Michael Allen 69-73—142
Ken Tanigawa 70-72—142
Brett Quigley 70-72—142
Shaun Micheel 71-71—142
Robert Allenby 71-71—142
Frank Lickliter II 71-71—142
Jim Carter 72-70—142
Jay Williamson 72-70—142
Chris DiMarco 72-72—144
Guy Boros 74-71—145
Ted Tryba 75-70—145
Keith Clearwater 69-77—146
Dick Mast 72-75—147
Jerry Smith 77-71—148
Spike McRoy 77-72—149
