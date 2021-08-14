PGA Champions Tour Shaw Charity Scores

Saturday At Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club Calgary, Alberta, Canada Yardage: 7,086; Par: 70 Purse: $2.35 Million Second Round…

Saturday At Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club Calgary, Alberta, Canada Yardage: 7,086; Par: 70 Purse: $2.35 Million Second Round

Doug Barron 64-64—128

Steve Flesch 64-65—129

Stephen Ames 64-65—129

Billy Mayfair 62-67—129

Brandt Jobe 65-66—131

David McKenzie 68-64—132

Ken Duke 65-67—132

Gibby Gilbert III 68-65—133

Alex Cejka 67-66—133

Tim Herron 67-66—133

Paul Stankowski 67-66—133

Billy Andrade 66-67—133

Mike Weir 63-70—133

David Morland IV 68-66—134

Matt Gogel 67-67—134

Tim Petrovic 68-67—135

Bernhard Langer 68-67—135

Cameron Beckman 70-65—135

Paul Goydos 67-68—135

Olin Browne 71-64—135

Vijay Singh 69-67—136

Fran Quinn 69-67—136

Tom Pernice Jr. 68-68—136

John Riegger 67-69—136

Scott Dunlap 66-70—136

Jeff Maggert 66-70—136

Kirk Triplett 66-70—136

Rod Pampling 70-67—137

Steve Pate 67-70—137

Dean Wilson 67-70—137

Lee Janzen 68-70—138

Jonathan Kaye 68-70—138

Wes Short, Jr. 70-68—138

Omar Uresti 70-68—138

Jay Delsing 70-68—138

Scott Parel 69-70—139

Cliff Kresge 68-71—139

Skip Kendall 69-70—139

Willie Wood 71-68—139

Robin Byrd 73-66—139

Dennis Hendershott 68-72—140

Harrison Frazar 69-71—140

Esteban Toledo 69-71—140

Mark Brooks 70-70—140

Tom Byrum 70-70—140

Duffy Waldorf 71-69—140

Robert Gamez 66-74—140

Kent Jones 68-73—141

Todd Hamilton 72-69—141

Carlos Franco 73-68—141

Michael Allen 69-73—142

Ken Tanigawa 70-72—142

Brett Quigley 70-72—142

Shaun Micheel 71-71—142

Robert Allenby 71-71—142

Frank Lickliter II 71-71—142

Jim Carter 72-70—142

Jay Williamson 72-70—142

Chris DiMarco 72-72—144

Guy Boros 74-71—145

Ted Tryba 75-70—145

Keith Clearwater 69-77—146

Dick Mast 72-75—147

Jerry Smith 77-71—148

Spike McRoy 77-72—149

