PGA Champions Tour Boeing Classic Scores The Associated Press

Friday At The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge Snoqualmie, Wash. Yardage: 7,217; Par: 72 Purse: $2.1 Million First Round Billy Mayfair 32-34_66 Woody Austin 33-33_66 Ernie Els 33-33_66 Scott Parel 35-32_67 Jerry Kelly 33-34_67 Davis Love III 32-35_67 Steven Alker 32-35_67 Rod Pampling 34-34_68 Glen Day 34-34_68 Jesper Parnevik 33-35_68 Wes Short, Jr. 33-35_68 Steve Flesch 32-36_68 Jim Furyk 36-32_68 Colin Montgomerie 35-33_68 Tom Gillis 35-33_68 Willie Wood 35-34_69 Tim Petrovic 36-33_69 Paul Goydos 35-34_69 Tom Byrum 34-35_69 Brett Quigley 35-34_69 Tim Herron 34-35_69 Shane Bertsch 34-35_69 Paul Broadhurst 35-34_69 Alex Cejka 33-36_69 Tommy Armour III 37-33_70 Ken Tanigawa 37-33_70 Brandt Jobe 36-34_70 Kirk Triplett 34-36_70 Kevin Sutherland 36-34_70 Rocco Mediate 35-35_70 Mark O’Meara 35-35_70 Bernhard Langer 37-33_70 Paul Stankowski 34-37_71 Olin Browne 37-34_71 John Senden 36-35_71 Chris DiMarco 35-36_71 Ken Duke 34-37_71 Gary Hallberg 35-36_71 Stephen Ames 37-34_71 Marco Dawson 35-36_71 Vijay Singh 34-37_71 David McKenzie 35-36_71 David Toms 35-36_71 Doug Barron 35-36_71 Stephen Leaney 35-37_72 Esteban Toledo 37-35_72 Jeff Maggert 37-35_72 Cameron Beckman 35-37_72 Fred Couples 39-33_72 Mike Weir 35-37_72 Jonathan Kaye 35-38_73 Steve Jones 37-36_73 Duffy Waldorf 36-37_73 Billy Andrade 35-38_73 Scott Dunlap 37-36_73 Tom Lehman 36-37_73 K.J. Choi 36-37_73 Darren Clarke 37-36_73 Gene Sauers 36-37_73 Thongchai Jaidee 36-37_73 Brian Mogg 36-37_73 Steve Pate 35-39_74 Lee Janzen 37-37_74 Carlos Franco 37-37_74 Kent Jones 36-38_74 Larry Mize 36-38_74 Tom Pernice Jr. 35-39_74 Robert Gamez 39-35_74 Dan Forsman 40-35_75 Robert Karlsson 43-32_75 Mark Brooks 40-35_75 Dicky Pride 37-38_75 Brian Cooper 36-39_75 John Huston 39-37_76 Michael Allen 36-40_76 Fred Funk 36-40_76 Matt Gogel 38-39_77 Mark Walker 39-38_77 Robert Allenby 40-38_78 Joey Sindelar 40-38_78 Corey Pavin 40-39_79 Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.