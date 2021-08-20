PGA Champions Tour Boeing Classic Scores

|Friday
|At The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge
|Snoqualmie, Wash.
|Yardage: 7,217; Par: 72
|Purse: $2.1 Million
|First Round
Billy Mayfair 32-34_66
Woody Austin 33-33_66
Ernie Els 33-33_66
Scott Parel 35-32_67
Jerry Kelly 33-34_67
Davis Love III 32-35_67
Steven Alker 32-35_67
Rod Pampling 34-34_68
Glen Day 34-34_68
Jesper Parnevik 33-35_68
Wes Short, Jr. 33-35_68
Steve Flesch 32-36_68
Jim Furyk 36-32_68
Colin Montgomerie 35-33_68
Tom Gillis 35-33_68
Willie Wood 35-34_69
Tim Petrovic 36-33_69
Paul Goydos 35-34_69
Tom Byrum 34-35_69
Brett Quigley 35-34_69
Tim Herron 34-35_69
Shane Bertsch 34-35_69
Paul Broadhurst 35-34_69
Alex Cejka 33-36_69
Tommy Armour III 37-33_70
Ken Tanigawa 37-33_70
Brandt Jobe 36-34_70
Kirk Triplett 34-36_70
Kevin Sutherland 36-34_70
Rocco Mediate 35-35_70
Mark O’Meara 35-35_70
Bernhard Langer 37-33_70
Paul Stankowski 34-37_71
Olin Browne 37-34_71
John Senden 36-35_71
Chris DiMarco 35-36_71
Ken Duke 34-37_71
Gary Hallberg 35-36_71
Stephen Ames 37-34_71
Marco Dawson 35-36_71
Vijay Singh 34-37_71
David McKenzie 35-36_71
David Toms 35-36_71
Doug Barron 35-36_71
Stephen Leaney 35-37_72
Esteban Toledo 37-35_72
Jeff Maggert 37-35_72
Cameron Beckman 35-37_72
Fred Couples 39-33_72
Mike Weir 35-37_72
Jonathan Kaye 35-38_73
Steve Jones 37-36_73
Duffy Waldorf 36-37_73
Billy Andrade 35-38_73
Scott Dunlap 37-36_73
Tom Lehman 36-37_73
K.J. Choi 36-37_73
Darren Clarke 37-36_73
Gene Sauers 36-37_73
Thongchai Jaidee 36-37_73
Brian Mogg 36-37_73
Steve Pate 35-39_74
Lee Janzen 37-37_74
Carlos Franco 37-37_74
Kent Jones 36-38_74
Larry Mize 36-38_74
Tom Pernice Jr. 35-39_74
Robert Gamez 39-35_74
Dan Forsman 40-35_75
Robert Karlsson 43-32_75
Mark Brooks 40-35_75
Dicky Pride 37-38_75
Brian Cooper 36-39_75
John Huston 39-37_76
Michael Allen 36-40_76
Fred Funk 36-40_76
Matt Gogel 38-39_77
Mark Walker 39-38_77
Robert Allenby 40-38_78
Joey Sindelar 40-38_78
Corey Pavin 40-39_79
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.