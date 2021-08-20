CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What to know about DC's school plans | Fairfax Co. announces vaccine requirement | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
PGA Champions Tour Boeing Classic Scores

The Associated Press

August 20, 2021, 10:02 PM

Friday
At The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge
Snoqualmie, Wash.
Yardage: 7,217; Par: 72
Purse: $2.1 Million
First Round

Billy Mayfair 32-34_66

Woody Austin 33-33_66

Ernie Els 33-33_66

Scott Parel 35-32_67

Jerry Kelly 33-34_67

Davis Love III 32-35_67

Steven Alker 32-35_67

Rod Pampling 34-34_68

Glen Day 34-34_68

Jesper Parnevik 33-35_68

Wes Short, Jr. 33-35_68

Steve Flesch 32-36_68

Jim Furyk 36-32_68

Colin Montgomerie 35-33_68

Tom Gillis 35-33_68

Willie Wood 35-34_69

Tim Petrovic 36-33_69

Paul Goydos 35-34_69

Tom Byrum 34-35_69

Brett Quigley 35-34_69

Tim Herron 34-35_69

Shane Bertsch 34-35_69

Paul Broadhurst 35-34_69

Alex Cejka 33-36_69

Tommy Armour III 37-33_70

Ken Tanigawa 37-33_70

Brandt Jobe 36-34_70

Kirk Triplett 34-36_70

Kevin Sutherland 36-34_70

Rocco Mediate 35-35_70

Mark O’Meara 35-35_70

Bernhard Langer 37-33_70

Paul Stankowski 34-37_71

Olin Browne 37-34_71

John Senden 36-35_71

Chris DiMarco 35-36_71

Ken Duke 34-37_71

Gary Hallberg 35-36_71

Stephen Ames 37-34_71

Marco Dawson 35-36_71

Vijay Singh 34-37_71

David McKenzie 35-36_71

David Toms 35-36_71

Doug Barron 35-36_71

Stephen Leaney 35-37_72

Esteban Toledo 37-35_72

Jeff Maggert 37-35_72

Cameron Beckman 35-37_72

Fred Couples 39-33_72

Mike Weir 35-37_72

Jonathan Kaye 35-38_73

Steve Jones 37-36_73

Duffy Waldorf 36-37_73

Billy Andrade 35-38_73

Scott Dunlap 37-36_73

Tom Lehman 36-37_73

K.J. Choi 36-37_73

Darren Clarke 37-36_73

Gene Sauers 36-37_73

Thongchai Jaidee 36-37_73

Brian Mogg 36-37_73

Steve Pate 35-39_74

Lee Janzen 37-37_74

Carlos Franco 37-37_74

Kent Jones 36-38_74

Larry Mize 36-38_74

Tom Pernice Jr. 35-39_74

Robert Gamez 39-35_74

Dan Forsman 40-35_75

Robert Karlsson 43-32_75

Mark Brooks 40-35_75

Dicky Pride 37-38_75

Brian Cooper 36-39_75

John Huston 39-37_76

Michael Allen 36-40_76

Fred Funk 36-40_76

Matt Gogel 38-39_77

Mark Walker 39-38_77

Robert Allenby 40-38_78

Joey Sindelar 40-38_78

Corey Pavin 40-39_79

