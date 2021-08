Olympic Wrestling Results

Wednesday Men Greco-Roman 67kg Repechage Frank Staebler, Germany, def. Julian Stiven Horta Acevedo, Colombia, 8-0, Technical Superiority. Artem Surkov, ROC,…

Men

Greco-Roman 67kg

Frank Staebler, Germany, def. Julian Stiven Horta Acevedo, Colombia, 8-0, Technical Superiority.

Artem Surkov, ROC, def. Fredrik Holmquist Bjerrehuus, Denmark, 7-0, 0-0, Points.

Greco-Roman 87kg

Denis Maksymilian Kudla, Germany, def. Atabek Azisbekov, Kyrgyzstan, 1-2, 9-0, Technical Superiority.

Zurabi Datunashvili, Serbia, def. Bachir Sid Azara, Algeria, 0-1, 5-0, Points.

Women

Freestyle 62kg

Anastasija Grigorjeva, Latvia, def. Kriszta Tunde Incze, Romania, 2-2, 12-5, Points.

Liubov Ovcharova, ROC, def. Henna Katarina Johansson, Sweden, 4-1, 4-6, Points.

