Olympic Wrestling Results

Tuesday

Men

Greco-Roman 97kg

Repechage

Alex Gergo Szoke, Hungary, def. Giorgi Melia, Georgia, 1-0, 4-1, Points.

Arvi Martin Savolainen, Finland, def. Uzur Dzhuzupbekov, Kyrgyzstan, 4-0, 0-1, Points.

Greco-Roman 77kg

Repechage

Rafig Huseynov, Azerbaijan, def. Lamjed Maafi, Tunisia, 2-1, 9-0, Technical Superiority.

Greco-Roman 67kg

Qualifications

Ryu Hansu, South Korea, def. Abdelmalek Merabet, Algeria, 8-0, Technical Superiority.

1/8 Finals

Ramaz Zoidze, Georgia, def. Ismael Borrero Molina, Cuba, 0-1, 3-1, Points.

Aker Al Obaidi, IOC Refugee Olympic Team, def. Souleymen Nasr, Tunisia, 8-0, Technical Superiority.

Mohammadreza Geraei, Iran, def. Julian Stiven Horta Acevedo, Colombia, 7-0, 1-0, Technical Superiority.

Frank Staebler, Germany, def. Mate Nemes, Serbia, 0-1, 4-0, Points.

Artem Surkov, ROC, def. Alejandro Sancho, United States, 5-4, 5-0, Points.

Parviz Nasibov, Ukraine, def. Fredrik Holmquist Bjerrehuus, Denmark, 2-1, 3-0, Points.

Karen Aslanyan, Armenia, def. Balint Korpasi, Hungary, 0-1, 1-0, Points.

Mohamed Ibrahim Elsayed Elsayed, Egypt, def. Ryu Hansu, South Korea, 6-0, 1-6, Points.

1/4 Finals

Ramaz Zoidze, Georgia, def. Aker Al Obaidi, IOC Refugee Olympic Team, 6-0, 4-0, Technical Superiority.

Greco-Roman 87kg

1/8 Finals

Viktor Lorincz, Hungary, def. Atabek Azisbekov, Kyrgyzstan, 1-1, 5-0, Points.

Denis Maksymilian Kudla, Germany, def. Nursultan Tursynov, Kazakhstan, 3-0, 1-1, Points.

Mohamed Metwally, Egypt, def. Kiryl Maskevich, Belarus, 0-1, 9-0, Technical Superiority.

Daniel Gregorich Hechavarria, Cuba, def. Islam Abbasov, Azerbaijan, 1-0, 2-1, Points.

Rustam Assakalov, Uzbekistan, def. Lasha Gobadze, Georgia, 0-3, 6-2, Points.

Ivan Huklek, Croatia, def. John Walter Stefanowicz Jr, United States, 5-0, 0-3, Points.

Bachir Sid Azara, Algeria, def. Peng Fei, China, 1-1, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

Zhan Beleniuk, Ukraine, def. Zurabi Datunashvili, Serbia, 0-1, 3-0, Points.

Women

Freestyle 68kg

Repechage

Sara Dosho, Japan, def. Zhou Feng, China, 3-0, 4-2, Points.

Meerim Zhumanazarova, Kyrgyzstan, def. Elis Manolova, Azerbaijan, 0-1, 4-0, Points.

Freestyle 62kg

1/8 Finals

Aisuluu Tynybekova, Kyrgyzstan, def. Anastasija Grigorjeva, Latvia, 2-0, 6-0, Points.

Kriszta Tunde Incze, Romania, def. Marianna Sastin, Hungary, 0-1, 3-0, Points.

Iryna Koliadenko, Ukraine, def. Aminat Oluwafunmilayo Adeniyi, Nigeria, 2-4, Pin.

Long Jia, China, def. Kayla Colleen Kiyoko Miracle, United States, 1-2, 2-0, Points.

Yukako Kawai, Japan, def. Liubov Ovcharova, ROC, 3-0, 7-0, Technical Superiority.

Henna Katarina Johansson, Sweden, def. Marwa Amri, Tunisia, 0-1, 5-0, Points.

Bolortuya Khurelkhuu, Mongolia, def. Sonam Sonam, India, 0-1, 2-1, Points.

Taybe Mustafa Yusein, Bulgaria, def. Lais Nunes, Brazil, 4-0, 0-1, Points.

1/4 Finals

Aisuluu Tynybekova, Kyrgyzstan, def. Kriszta Tunde Incze, Romania, 2-0, 4-0, Pin.

Iryna Koliadenko, Ukraine, def. Long Jia, China, 4-0, Pin.

