Olympic Tennis Results

TOKYO (AP) _ Results Sunday from Olympic Tournament Women Singles at Utsubo Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Karen Khachanov (12), ROC, 6-3, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Viktorija Golubic and Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, 7-5, 6-1.

