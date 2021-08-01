2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Olympic Tennis Results

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 6:04 AM

Sunday

At Utsubo Tennis Center

Tokyo

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

TOKYO (AP) _ Results Sunday from Olympic Tournament Women Singles at Utsubo Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Karen Khachanov (12), ROC, 6-3, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Viktorija Golubic and Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, 7-5, 6-1.

