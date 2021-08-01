Olympic Tennis Results

Sunday
At Utsubo Tennis Center
Tokyo
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
TOKYO (AP) _ Results Sunday from Olympic Tournament Women Singles at Utsubo Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Championship
Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Karen Khachanov (12), ROC, 6-3, 6-1.
Women’s Doubles
Championship
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Viktorija Golubic and Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, 7-5, 6-1.
