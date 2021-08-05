Olympic Table Tennis Results

Thursday
Women’s Team
Finals
Bronze Medal Team Match
Hong Kong (Soo Wai Yam Minnie; Lee Ho Ching; Doo Hoi Kem), def. Germany (Ying Han; Xiaona Shan; Petrissa Solja), 3-1.
Match 1
Germany (Xiaona Shan; Petrissa Solja), def. Hong Kong (Lee Ho Ching; Doo Hoi Kem), 8-11, 11-5, 11-7, 15-13.
Match 2
Soo Wai Yam Minnie, Hong Kong, def. Ying Han, Germany, 12-10, 9-11, 11-9, 11-7.
Match 3
Doo Hoi Kem, Hong Kong, def. Petrissa Solja, Germany, 11-5, 11-6, 11-9.
Match 4
Soo Wai Yam Minnie, Hong Kong, def. Xiaona Shan, Germany, 12-10, 13-11, 11-7.
Match 5
Ying Han, Germany, vs. Lee Ho Ching, Hong Kong, TBD.
