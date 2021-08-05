2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US men's relay team fail to qualify | US women win beach volleyball semis | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Olympic Table Tennis Results

The Associated Press

August 5, 2021, 12:46 AM

Thursday

Women’s Team

Finals

Bronze Medal Team Match

Hong Kong (Soo Wai Yam Minnie; Lee Ho Ching; Doo Hoi Kem), def. Germany (Ying Han; Xiaona Shan; Petrissa Solja), 3-1.

Match 1

Germany (Xiaona Shan; Petrissa Solja), def. Hong Kong (Lee Ho Ching; Doo Hoi Kem), 8-11, 11-5, 11-7, 15-13.

Match 2

Soo Wai Yam Minnie, Hong Kong, def. Ying Han, Germany, 12-10, 9-11, 11-9, 11-7.

Match 3

Doo Hoi Kem, Hong Kong, def. Petrissa Solja, Germany, 11-5, 11-6, 11-9.

Match 4

Soo Wai Yam Minnie, Hong Kong, def. Xiaona Shan, Germany, 12-10, 13-11, 11-7.

Match 5

Ying Han, Germany, vs. Lee Ho Ching, Hong Kong, TBD.

