Olympic Sailing Results

The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 2:09 AM

Wednesday

Men

Two Person Dinghy – 470

470

Medal Race

1. Australia (Mathew Belcher; Will Ryan) (4, 2, 2, 2, 2), 12.

2. Sweden (Anton Dahlberg; Fredrik Bergstrom) (2, 4, 4, 4, 4), 18.

3. New Zealand (Paul Snow-Hansen; Dan Willcox) (10, 8, 6, 6, 6), 36.

4. Spain (Jordi Xammar; Nicolas Rodriguez Garcia-Paz) (6, 6, 8, 10, 10), 40.

5. United States (Stuart McNay; David Hughes) (8, 10, 10, 8, 8), 44.

6. Japan (Keiju Okada; Jumpei Hokazono) (12, 12, 14, 12, 12), 62.

7. Italy (Giacomo Ferrari; Giulio Calabro) (16, 18, 12, 14, 14), 74.

8. Britain (Luke Patience; Chris Grube) (14, 16, 18, 16, 16), 80.

9. Greece (Panagiotis Mantis; Pavlos Kagialis) (20, 14, 16, 18, 18), 86.

10. Turkey (Deniz Cinar; Ates Cinar) (18, 20, 20, 20, 20), 98.

