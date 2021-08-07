Olympic Modern Pentathlon Results

Saturday Men’s Individual Swimming 200m Freestyle Heat 1 1. Shohei Iwamoto, Japan (2:03.75), 329. 2. Luo Shuai, China (2:04.08), 328.…

Saturday

Men’s Individual

Swimming 200m Freestyle

Heat 1

1. Shohei Iwamoto, Japan (2:03.75), 329.

2. Luo Shuai, China (2:04.08), 328.

3. Aleix Heredia, Spain (2:07.78), 317.

4. Li Shuhuan, China (2:09.27), 313.

5. Sergio Villamayor, Argentina (2:10.34), 309.

6. Edward Fernon, Australia (2:10.85), 308.

Heat 2

1. Alvaro Sandoval, Mexico (2:02.52), 333.

2. Esteban Bustos, Chile (2:05.24), 325.

3. Ahmed Hamed, Egypt (2:06.58), 321.

4. Alexander Savkin, Uzbekistan (2:06.64), 321.

5. Pavlo Tymoshchenko, Ukraine (2:06.84), 320.

6. Martin Vlach, Czech Republic (2:07.19), 319.

Heat 3

1. Lester Ders, Cuba (2:01.45), 336.

2. Jan Kuf, Czech Republic (2:02.32), 334.

3. Duilio Carrillo, Mexico (2:04.08), 328.

4. Valentin Belaud, France (2:04.13), 328.

5. Sebastian Stasiak, Poland (2:04.59), 327.

6. Pavel Ilyashenko, Kazakhstan (2:06.99), 320.

Heat 4

1. Jun Woongtae, South Korea (1:57.23), 349.

2. Lukasz Gutkowski, Poland (2:00.59), 339.

3. Valentin Prades, France (2:00.73), 338.

4. Justinas Kinderis, Lithuania (2:02.84), 332.

5. Fabian Liebig, Germany (2:03.02), 331.

6. Alexander Lifanov, ROC (2:05.60), 324.

Heat 5

1. Charles Fernandez, Guatemala (1:58.16), 346.

2. Adam Marosi, Hungary (1:59.50), 342.

3. Pavels Svecovs, Latvia (1:59.83), 341.

4. Robert Kasza, Hungary (2:00.61), 339.

5. Ilya Palazkov, Belarus (2:01.15), 337.

6. Patrick Dogue, Germany (2:04.27), 328.

Heat 6

1. Amro Elgeziry, United States (1:52.96), 362.

2. James Cooke, Britain (1:53.80), 359.

3. Joseph Choong, Britain (1:54.87), 356.

4. Gustav Gustenau, Austria (1:56.93), 350.

5. Ahmed Elgendy, Egypt (1:57.13), 349.

6. Jung Jinhwa, South Korea (1:57.85), 347.

