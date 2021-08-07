2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | American Seidel earns marathon bronze | Korda wins women's golf gold for US | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Olympic Modern Pentathlon Results

Olympic Modern Pentathlon Results

The Associated Press

August 7, 2021, 1:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saturday

Men’s Individual

Swimming 200m Freestyle

Heat 1

1. Shohei Iwamoto, Japan (2:03.75), 329.

2. Luo Shuai, China (2:04.08), 328.

3. Aleix Heredia, Spain (2:07.78), 317.

4. Li Shuhuan, China (2:09.27), 313.

5. Sergio Villamayor, Argentina (2:10.34), 309.

6. Edward Fernon, Australia (2:10.85), 308.

Heat 2

1. Alvaro Sandoval, Mexico (2:02.52), 333.

2. Esteban Bustos, Chile (2:05.24), 325.

3. Ahmed Hamed, Egypt (2:06.58), 321.

4. Alexander Savkin, Uzbekistan (2:06.64), 321.

5. Pavlo Tymoshchenko, Ukraine (2:06.84), 320.

6. Martin Vlach, Czech Republic (2:07.19), 319.

Heat 3

1. Lester Ders, Cuba (2:01.45), 336.

2. Jan Kuf, Czech Republic (2:02.32), 334.

3. Duilio Carrillo, Mexico (2:04.08), 328.

4. Valentin Belaud, France (2:04.13), 328.

5. Sebastian Stasiak, Poland (2:04.59), 327.

6. Pavel Ilyashenko, Kazakhstan (2:06.99), 320.

Heat 4

1. Jun Woongtae, South Korea (1:57.23), 349.

2. Lukasz Gutkowski, Poland (2:00.59), 339.

3. Valentin Prades, France (2:00.73), 338.

4. Justinas Kinderis, Lithuania (2:02.84), 332.

5. Fabian Liebig, Germany (2:03.02), 331.

6. Alexander Lifanov, ROC (2:05.60), 324.

Heat 5

1. Charles Fernandez, Guatemala (1:58.16), 346.

2. Adam Marosi, Hungary (1:59.50), 342.

3. Pavels Svecovs, Latvia (1:59.83), 341.

4. Robert Kasza, Hungary (2:00.61), 339.

5. Ilya Palazkov, Belarus (2:01.15), 337.

6. Patrick Dogue, Germany (2:04.27), 328.

Heat 6

1. Amro Elgeziry, United States (1:52.96), 362.

2. James Cooke, Britain (1:53.80), 359.

3. Joseph Choong, Britain (1:54.87), 356.

4. Gustav Gustenau, Austria (1:56.93), 350.

5. Ahmed Elgendy, Egypt (1:57.13), 349.

6. Jung Jinhwa, South Korea (1:57.85), 347.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

New CISA office brings in cloud giants, other private companies to collaborate on cyber threats

After 15 years of Best Places to Work, data findings consistently point to engagement needs

Biden's picks on USPS board push back on 'dangerous risks' in plan to slow down mail

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up