Olympic Modern Pentathlon Results

Saturday
Men’s Individual
Swimming 200m Freestyle
Heat 1
1. Shohei Iwamoto, Japan (2:03.75), 329.
2. Luo Shuai, China (2:04.08), 328.
3. Aleix Heredia, Spain (2:07.78), 317.
4. Li Shuhuan, China (2:09.27), 313.
5. Sergio Villamayor, Argentina (2:10.34), 309.
6. Edward Fernon, Australia (2:10.85), 308.
Heat 2
1. Alvaro Sandoval, Mexico (2:02.52), 333.
2. Esteban Bustos, Chile (2:05.24), 325.
3. Ahmed Hamed, Egypt (2:06.58), 321.
4. Alexander Savkin, Uzbekistan (2:06.64), 321.
5. Pavlo Tymoshchenko, Ukraine (2:06.84), 320.
6. Martin Vlach, Czech Republic (2:07.19), 319.
Heat 3
1. Lester Ders, Cuba (2:01.45), 336.
2. Jan Kuf, Czech Republic (2:02.32), 334.
3. Duilio Carrillo, Mexico (2:04.08), 328.
4. Valentin Belaud, France (2:04.13), 328.
5. Sebastian Stasiak, Poland (2:04.59), 327.
6. Pavel Ilyashenko, Kazakhstan (2:06.99), 320.
Heat 4
1. Jun Woongtae, South Korea (1:57.23), 349.
2. Lukasz Gutkowski, Poland (2:00.59), 339.
3. Valentin Prades, France (2:00.73), 338.
4. Justinas Kinderis, Lithuania (2:02.84), 332.
5. Fabian Liebig, Germany (2:03.02), 331.
6. Alexander Lifanov, ROC (2:05.60), 324.
Heat 5
1. Charles Fernandez, Guatemala (1:58.16), 346.
2. Adam Marosi, Hungary (1:59.50), 342.
3. Pavels Svecovs, Latvia (1:59.83), 341.
4. Robert Kasza, Hungary (2:00.61), 339.
5. Ilya Palazkov, Belarus (2:01.15), 337.
6. Patrick Dogue, Germany (2:04.27), 328.
Heat 6
1. Amro Elgeziry, United States (1:52.96), 362.
2. James Cooke, Britain (1:53.80), 359.
3. Joseph Choong, Britain (1:54.87), 356.
4. Gustav Gustenau, Austria (1:56.93), 350.
5. Ahmed Elgendy, Egypt (1:57.13), 349.
6. Jung Jinhwa, South Korea (1:57.85), 347.
