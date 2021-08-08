2020 Olympics: USA wins most gold medals after epic final day | US women win 1st gold medal in volleyball | US women's basketball wins gold | Photos
Home » Sports » Olympic Men's Beach Volleyball Glance

Olympic Men’s Beach Volleyball Glance

The Associated Press

August 8, 2021, 9:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times ET

Group A

Country W L Pts
ROC 3 0 6
Norway 2 1 5
Spain 1 2 4
Australia 0 3 3

Group B

Country W L Pts
Latvia 2 1 5
ROC 2 1 5
Czech Republic 1 2 4
Mexico 1 2 4

Group C

Country W L Pts
Qatar 3 0 6
United States 2 1 5
Switzerland 1 2 4
Italy 0 3 3

Group D

Country W L Pts
Brazil 2 1 5
Netherlands 2 1 5
United States 2 1 5
Argentina 0 3 3

Group E

Country W L Pts
Brazil 3 0 6
Poland 2 1 5
Chile 1 2 4
Morocco 0 3 3

Group F

Country W L Pts
Italy 3 0 6
Germany 2 1 5
Poland 1 2 4
Japan 0 3 3

Friday, July 23

Brazil 2, Argentina 0 (21-16, 21-17)

Saturday, July 24

ROC 2, Spain 0 (21-19, 22-20)

Netherlands 2, United States 0 (21-17, 21-18)

Norway 2, Australia 1 (21-18, 18-21, 15-13)

Poland 2, Japan 0 (21-15, 21-14)

Brazil 2, Chile 1 (21-15, 16-21, 15-12)

Sunday, July 25

Poland 2, Morocco 0 (21-17, 21-11)

Qatar 2, Switzerland 0 (21-17, 21-16)

Italy 2, Germany 1 (19-21, 21-19, 15-13)

United States 2, Italy 0 (21-18, 21-19)

ROC 2, Mexico 1 (24-26, 21-15, 18-16)

Monday, July 26

ROC 2, Australia 0 (21-14, 21-16)

Latvia 2, Czech Republic 0, Czech Republic DNS

Norway 2, Spain 0 (21-17, 24-22)

Italy 2, Japan 0 (21-19, 21-16)

United States 2, Brazil 1 (24-22, 19-21, 15-13)

Tuesday, July 27

Brazil 2, Morocco 0 (21-14, 21-16)

Poland 2, Chile 0 (21-17, 21-18)

Germany 2, Poland 0 (22-20, 21-16)

Netherlands 2, Argentina 0 (21-14, 21-14)

United States 2, Switzerland 0 (21-19, 23-21)

Wednesday, July 28

Spain 2, Australia 0 (21-16, 21-16)

Qatar 2, Italy 0 (24-22, 21-13)

ROC 2, Norway 0 (21-19, 21-19)

United States 2, Argentina 1 (21-19, 18-21, 15-6)

Thursday, July 29

Czech Republic 2, Mexico 1 (17-21, 21-16, 16-14)

Latvia 2, ROC 1 (21-13, 19-21, 11-15)

Brazil 2, Netherlands 0 (21-14, 24-22)

Switzerland 2, Italy 1 (21-14, 24-26, 15-13)

Chile 2, Morocco 0 (21-14, 21-12)

Friday, July 30

Italy 2, Poland 1 (21-19, 17-21, 15-10)

Brazil 2, Poland 1 (19-21, 21-14, 17-15)

Qatar 2, United States 0 (21-18, 21-17)

Germany 2, Japan 0 (21-16, 21-11)

Saturday, July 31

Mexico 2, Latvia 0 (21-18, 21-16)

ROC 2, Czech Republic 1 (19-21, 21-13, 15-8)

Spain 2, Poland 1 (31-29, 19-21, 15-7)

Chile 2, Switzerland 0 (21-17, 21-18)

Sunday, August 1

Qatar 2, United States 1 (21-14, 19-21, 11-15)

Norway 2, Netherlands 0 (21-17, 21-19)

Monday, August 2

Latvia 2, Brazil 0 (21-19, 21-18)

ROC 2, Chile 0 (21-16, 21-16)

Italy 2, Poland 0 (22-20, 21-18)

ROC 2, Spain 0 (22-20, 21-17)

Brazil 2, Mexico 0 (21-14, 21-13)

Germany 2, United States 1 (17-21, 21-15, 15-11)

Tuesday, August 3

Quarterfinals

Norway 2, ROC 0 (21-17, 21-19)

Latvia 2, Brazil 0 (21-16, 21-19)

Wednesday, August 4

Quarterfinals

ROC 2, Germany 0 (21-16, 21-19)

Qatar 2, Italy 0 (21-17, 23-21)

Thursday, August 5

Semifinals

Norway 2, Latvia 0 (21-15, 21-16)

ROC 2, Qatar 0 (21-19, 21-17)

Friday, August 6

Bronze Medal

Gold Medal

Qatar 2, Latvia 0 (21-12, 21-18)

Norway 2, ROC 0 (21-17, 21-18)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

New CISA office brings in cloud giants, other private companies to collaborate on cyber threats

Space Force needs some shorter term investments to keep Congress happy

DHS CIO highlights ways to strengthen cyber workforce under IT modernization strategy

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up