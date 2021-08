Olympic Karate Results

Saturday Women Kumite +61kg Elimination Round Pool A Silvia Semeraro, Italy, def. Ayumi Uekusa, Japan, 4-3. 1. Sofya Berultseva, Kazakhstan,…

Saturday

Women

Kumite +61kg

Elimination Round

Pool A

Silvia Semeraro, Italy, def. Ayumi Uekusa, Japan, 4-3.

1. Sofya Berultseva, Kazakhstan, 5.

1. Meltem Hocaoglu Akyol, Turkey, 5.

Iryna Zaretska, Azerbaijan, def. Ayumi Uekusa, Japan, 4-1.

Sofya Berultseva, Kazakhstan, def. Silvia Semeraro, Italy, 5-1.

Ayumi Uekusa, Japan, def. Meltem Hocaoglu Akyol, Turkey, 5-4.

Iryna Zaretska, Azerbaijan, def. Silvia Semeraro, Italy, 3-2.

Pool B

Elena Quirici, Switzerland, def. Lamya Matoub, Algeria, 2-1.

Feryal Abdelaziz, Egypt, def. Gong Li, China, 4-0.

Hamideh Abbasali, Iran, def. Lamya Matoub, Algeria, 4-0.

Feryal Abdelaziz, Egypt, def. Elena Quirici, Switzerland, 3-3, Senshu.

Gong Li, China, def. Lamya Matoub, Algeria, 4-0.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.