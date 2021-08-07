Olympic Cycling Results

Saturday
Women
Sprint
1/8 Finals
Heat 1
1. Lea Sophie Friedrich, Germany (QF).
2. Anastasiia Voinova, ROC (R1/8).
Heat 2
1. Kelsey Mitchell, Canada (QF).
2. Ellesse Andrews, New Zealand (R1/8).
Heat 3
1. Emma Hinze, Germany (QF).
2. Zhong Tianshi, China (R1/8).
Heat 4
1. Lee Wai Sze, Hong Kong (QF).
2. Mathilde Gros, France (R1/8).
Heat 5
1. Katy Marchant, Britain (QF).
2. Lauriane Genest, Canada (R1/8).
Heat 6
1. Shanne Braspennincx, Netherlands (QF).
2. Olena Starikova, Ukraine (R1/8).
