Olympic Cycling Results

Saturday

Women

Sprint

1/8 Finals

Heat 1

1. Lea Sophie Friedrich, Germany (QF).

2. Anastasiia Voinova, ROC (R1/8).

Heat 2

1. Kelsey Mitchell, Canada (QF).

2. Ellesse Andrews, New Zealand (R1/8).

Heat 3

1. Emma Hinze, Germany (QF).

2. Zhong Tianshi, China (R1/8).

Heat 4

1. Lee Wai Sze, Hong Kong (QF).

2. Mathilde Gros, France (R1/8).

Heat 5

1. Katy Marchant, Britain (QF).

2. Lauriane Genest, Canada (R1/8).

Heat 6

1. Shanne Braspennincx, Netherlands (QF).

2. Olena Starikova, Ukraine (R1/8).

