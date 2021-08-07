2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | American Seidel earns marathon bronze | Korda wins women's golf gold for US | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Olympic Cycling Results

The Associated Press

August 7, 2021, 2:57 AM

Saturday

Women

Sprint

1/8 Finals

Heat 1

1. Lea Sophie Friedrich, Germany (QF).

2. Anastasiia Voinova, ROC (R1/8).

Heat 2

1. Kelsey Mitchell, Canada (QF).

2. Ellesse Andrews, New Zealand (R1/8).

Heat 3

1. Emma Hinze, Germany (QF).

2. Zhong Tianshi, China (R1/8).

Heat 4

1. Lee Wai Sze, Hong Kong (QF).

2. Mathilde Gros, France (R1/8).

Heat 5

1. Katy Marchant, Britain (QF).

2. Lauriane Genest, Canada (R1/8).

Heat 6

1. Shanne Braspennincx, Netherlands (QF).

2. Olena Starikova, Ukraine (R1/8).

