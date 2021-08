Olympic Canoe-Kayak Results

Wednesday Men Kayak Single 200m Heat 1 1. Petter Menning, Sweden, 34.698 (SF). 2. Saul Craviotto, Spain, 35.002 (SF). 3.…

Wednesday

Men

Kayak Single 200m

Heat 1

1. Petter Menning, Sweden, 34.698 (SF).

2. Saul Craviotto, Spain, 35.002 (SF).

3. Evgenii Lukantsov, ROC, 35.157 (QF).

4. Kohl Tamarua-Horton, Cook Islands, 40.061 (QF).

5. Rudolf Williams, Samoa, 42.083 (QF).

Heat 2

1. Kolos Csizmadia, Hungary, 34.442 (SF).

2. Carlos Arevalo, Spain, 34.452 (SF).

3. Liam Heath, Britain, 34.582 (QF).

4. Nicholas Matveev, Canada, 36.190 (QF).

5. Momen Mahran, Egypt, 38.850 (QF).

