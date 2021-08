Monday Women Kayak Single 200m Heat 1 1. Emma Aastrand Jorgensen, Denmark, 41.572 (SF). 2. Francesca Genzo, Italy, 42.198 (SF).…

Monday

Women

Kayak Single 200m

Heat 1

1. Emma Aastrand Jorgensen, Denmark, 41.572 (SF).

2. Francesca Genzo, Italy, 42.198 (SF).

3. Anamaria Govorcinovic, Croatia, 42.901 (QF).

4. Mariia Kichasova-Skoryk, Ukraine, 44.564 (QF).

5. Khaoula Sassi, Tunisia, 45.101 (QF).

6. Jade Tierney, Cook Islands, 48.271 (QF).

7. Amira Kheris, Algeria, 48.306 (QF).

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.