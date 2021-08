Olympic Canoe-Kayak Results

Friday Women Canoe Double 500m Heat 1 1. China (Xu Shixiao; Sun Mengya), 1:57.870 (SF). 2. Germany (Lisa Jahn; Sophie…

Friday

Women

Canoe Double 500m

Heat 1

1. China (Xu Shixiao; Sun Mengya), 1:57.870 (SF).

2. Germany (Lisa Jahn; Sophie Ulrike Koch), 2:01.184 (SF).

3. Canada (Laurence Vincent-Lapointe; Katie Vincent), 2:02.170 (QF).

4. Uzbekistan (Dilnoza Rakhmatova; Nilufar Zokirova), 2:04.854 (QF).

5. ROC (Irina Andreeva; Olesia Romasenko), 2:05.604 (QF).

6. Chile (Karen Roco; Maria Mailliard), 2:09.820 (QF).

7. Australia (Bernadette Wallace; Josephine Bulmer), 2:11.322 (QF).

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.