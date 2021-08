Tuesday Women Quarterfinals United States (Alix Klineman; April Ross), def. Germany (Margareta Kozuch; Laura Ludwig), 21-19, 21-19. Switzerland (Joana Heidrich;…

Tuesday

Women

Quarterfinals

United States (Alix Klineman; April Ross), def. Germany (Margareta Kozuch; Laura Ludwig), 21-19, 21-19.

Switzerland (Joana Heidrich; Anouk Verge-Depre), def. Brazil (Rebecca Silva; Ana Patricia Silva Ramos), 21-19, 18-21, 15-12.

