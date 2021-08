Monday Women Round of 16 United States (Alix Klineman; April Ross), def. Cuba (Lidianny Echevarria Benitez; Leila Consuelo Martinez Ortega),…

Monday

Women

Round of 16

United States (Alix Klineman; April Ross), def. Cuba (Lidianny Echevarria Benitez; Leila Consuelo Martinez Ortega), 21-17, 21-15.

