OL Reign set NWSL attendance record in 2-1 win over Portland

The Associated Press

August 29, 2021, 9:32 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — Megan Rapinoe scored two first-half goals and OL Reign beat the Portland Thorns 2-1 on Sunday in front of an NWSL-record crowd of 27,248 fans.

The matchup between the Northwest rivals was part of a doubleheader with the Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers meeting in the nightcap at Lumen Field.

The crowd broke the mark of 25,218 for a 2019 match between the Thorns and North Carolina Courage in Portland.

Those who showed up for the first-time event were treated to an entertaining match and the biggest star on the field coming through for the Reign.

Rapinoe scored in the 16th minute off a pass from Jess Fishlock on a quick counter attack. She added a second goal on a penalty kick in the 40th minute. Rapinoe missed several chances at a possible hat trick, including a wide open header in the 60th minute that went wide of the net.

Fishlock celebrated the victory by emphatically dropping a bouquet of roses on the turf after the final whistle.

Portland’s Angela Salem scored off a free kick in first-half stoppage time for the Thorns’ only goal. OL Reign goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi made a key save on Portland’s Morgan Weaver in the 80th minute to maintain the lead.

Portland had been unbeaten in its previous 10 games.

