Nice-Marseille game halted after fan trouble

The Associated Press

August 22, 2021, 5:34 PM

NICE, France (AP) — A French league match between Nice and Marseille was suspended on Sunday after home fans threw projectiles and invaded the field after an opposition player threw a bottle back after being hit.

With about 15 minutes remaining, Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was hit on the back by a bottle thrown from an area with Nice fans.

Supporters had earlier been warned against throwing objects by the stadium announcer.

Payet threw the bottle back into the crowd, prompting a significant number of Nice fans to rush the field.

The referee halted the match with Nice winning 1-0 at the time and sent the players to the locker rooms. It remains to be seen whether it will restart.

