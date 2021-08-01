NHRA Lucas Oil Winternationals Results

Sunday At Auto Club Raceway Pomona, Calif. Final finish order Top Fuel 1. Leah Pruett; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Antron…

Sunday At Auto Club Raceway Pomona, Calif. Final finish order Top Fuel

1. Leah Pruett; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Antron Brown; 4. Mike Salinas; 5. Clay Millican; 6. Brittany Force; 7. Shawn Langdon; 8. Doug Kalitta; 9. Steven Chrisman; 10. Steve Torrence; 11. Jim Maroney; 12. Brandon Welch; 13. Buddy Hull.

Funny Car

1. Ron Capps; 2. J.R. Todd; 3. Jim Campbell; 4. John Force; 5. Robert Hight; 6. Bob Tasca III; 7. Cruz Pedregon; 8. Alexis DeJoria; 9. Matt Hagan; 10. Bobby Bode; 11. Blake Alexander; 12. Jeff Diehl; 13. Tim Wilkerson; 14. Paul Lee; 15. Terry Haddock; 16. Jason Rupert.

Pro Stock

1. Aaron Stanfield; 2. Greg Anderson; 3. Erica Enders; 4. Kyle Koretsky; 5. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 6. Aaron Strong; 7. Chris McGaha; 8. Matt Hartford; 9. Dallas Glenn; 10. Val Smeland; 11. Kenny Delco; 12. Alan Prusiensky; 13. Deric Kramer; 14. Rob Tucker; 15. Mason McGaha.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Matt Smith; 2. Angelle Sampey; 3. Eddie Krawiec; 4. Scotty Pollacheck; 5. Angie Smith; 6. Jerry Savoie; 7. Joey Gladstone; 8. Freddie Camarena; 9. Karen Stoffer; 10. Ryan Oehler; 11. Steve Johnson; 12. Jianna Salinas; 13. Cory Reed; 14. Andrew Hines; 15. Jim Underdahl.

Final Results Top Fuel

Leah Pruett, 4.021 seconds, 247.61 mph def. Justin Ashley, Broke.

Funny Car

Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 4.151, 297.75 def. J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 4.289, 286.56.

Pro Stock

Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.652, 207.69 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.660, 207.08.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Matt Smith, EBR, 6.828, 199.52 def. Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.911, 173.96.

Top Alcohol Dragster

Shawn Cowie, 5.325, 274.39 def. Joey Severance, 5.726, 195.96.

Top Alcohol Funny Car

Terry Ruckman, Chevy Camaro, 5.724, 262.23 def. Brian Hough, Camaro, 5.712, 260.41.

Competition Eliminator

Tibor Kadar, Chevy Cobalt, 8.174, 165.97 def. Joe Mozeris, Dragster, 7.098, 183.37.

Super Stock

Jimmy DeFrank, Chevy Cobalt, 9.006, 151.05 def. Kyle Rizzoli, Chevy Camaro, 9.747, 134.71.

Stock Eliminator

Kyle Rizzoli, Chevy Camaro, 10.249, 126.99 def. Brian McClanahan, Camaro, 9.900, 131.01.

Super Comp

Nick Cobb, Dragster, 8.906, 172.83 def. Ryan Hansen, Dragster, 8.894, 173.14.

Super Gas

Mike Wiblishouser, Chevy Corvette, 10.025, 149.46 def. Larry Bradshaw, Corvette, 9.902, 164.55.

Top Sportsman

Richard Okerman, Chevy Beretta, 7.332, 166.66 def. Phil Miller, Chevy S-10, 7.662, 153.60.

Top Dragster

Paul Nero, Dragster, 7.141, 187.00 def. Mike Mendenhall, Dragster, 6.407, 216.24.

Final round-by-round results Top Fuel Round One

Clay Millican, 3.843, 305.49 def. Doug Kalitta, 4.287, 232.19; Shawn Langdon, 3.923, 285.77 def. Jim Maroney, 5.503, 124.81; Antron Brown, 3.834, 318.47 def. Steve Torrence, 4.472, 197.10; Leah Pruett, 3.906, 311.77 def. Steven Chrisman, 4.312, 210.87; Mike Salinas, 3.832, 319.29 def. Brandon Welch, 5.620, 119.00; Brittany Force, 3.843, 322.88 was unopposed; Justin Ashley, 3.907, 314.02 def. Buddy Hull, 8.089, 67.99.

Quarterfinals

Ashley, 3.912, 311.49 def. Force, 4.013, 308.99; Pruett, 3.931, 310.27 was unopposed; Brown, 4.127, 254.62 def. Langdon, 4.189, 244.83; Salinas, 3.874, 313.37 def. Millican, 3.975, 264.34.

Semifinals

Ashley, 3.944, 314.02 def. Brown, 4.024, 269.40; Pruett, 3.927, 311.05 def. Salinas, 4.360, 194.80.

Funny Car Round One

John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.054, 313.66 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.112, 308.99; Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.223, 289.57 def. Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, 4.342, 248.25; Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.251, 245.90 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 10.763, 64.00; Ron Capps, Charger, 4.020, 309.77 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.180, 263.92; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 7.972, 77.94 def. Jason Rupert, Mustang, Broke – No Show; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.103, 303.23 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 5.224, 147.37; J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.148, 301.07 def. Jeff Diehl, Camry, 4.510, 229.78; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.306, 282.95 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 5.475, 137.61.

Quarterfinals

Todd, 4.192, 305.98 def. Hight, 4.192, 302.28; Force, 4.353, 260.46 def. Pedregon, 4.361, 218.37; Capps, 4.151, 296.50 def. Tasca III, 4.278, 288.58; Campbell, 4.314, 271.95 def. DeJoria, 4.797, 175.87.

Semifinals

Todd, 4.297, 275.34 def. Campbell, 4.531, 206.64; Capps, 4.158, 300.06 def. Force, 4.659, 195.19.

Pro Stock Round One

Chris McGaha, Chevy Camaro, 6.652, 207.88 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.710, 206.61; Aaron Strong, Camaro, 6.642, 207.46 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 9.635, 96.85; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.637, 205.79 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.702, 206.92; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.642, 206.73 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.661, 205.72; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.655, 206.80 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.707, 205.01; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.606, 206.95 was unopposed; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.620, 206.39 def. Rob Tucker, Dart, 6.776, 203.09; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.618, 205.72 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.690, 206.86.

Quarterfinals

Stanfield, 6.673, 205.29 def. Hartford, 6.738, 204.32; Enders, 6.673, 206.39 def. Strong, 6.679, 206.89; Koretsky, 6.665, 207.43 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.647, 205.79; Anderson, 6.648, 207.05 def. C. McGaha, 6.704, 207.11.

Semifinals

Stanfield, 6.684, 204.76 def. Enders, 6.686, 206.04; Anderson, 6.649, 206.54 def. Koretsky, 6.702, 207.50.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Angie Smith, 6.917, 196.70 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 7.020, 177.30; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.937, 196.53 def. Jianna Salinas, Suzuki, 7.032, 192.11; Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.822, 198.35 def. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, Broke – No Show; Scotty Pollacheck, 6.882, 198.82 def. Cory Reed, Suzuki, 7.126, 178.54; Freddie Camarena, Suzuki, 7.031, 193.40 def. Andrew Hines, Buell, 19.190, 38.82; Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 6.884, 199.94 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.913, 195.62; Matt Smith, 6.901, 173.81 was unopposed; Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.843, 197.31 def. Ryan Oehler, 7.017, 194.77.

Quarterfinals

M. Smith, 6.838, 199.82 def. A. Smith, 6.929, 196.76; Krawiec, 6.945, 197.62 def. Camarena, 7.091, 190.24; Sampey, 6.843, 197.10 def. Gladstone, 7.044, 196.53; Pollacheck, 6.891, 197.97 def. Savoie, 6.961, 195.65.

Semifinals

Sampey, 6.878, 195.42 def. Krawiec, 6.933, 197.91; M. Smith, 6.919, 197.31 def. Pollacheck, 6.965, 197.62.

Point Standings Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 1,014; 2. Antron Brown, 661; 3. Brittany Force, 605; 4. Leah Pruett, 499; 5. Shawn Langdon, 494; 6. Mike Salinas, 473; 7. Doug Kalitta, 454; 8. Billy Torrence, 448; 9. Justin Ashley, 406; 10. Clay Millican, 383.

Funny Car

1. Ron Capps, 734; 2. Bob Tasca III, 729; 3. John Force, 698; 4. Robert Hight, 697; 5. Matt Hagan, 689; 6. J.R. Todd, 677; 7. Alexis DeJoria, 632; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 552; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 537; 10. Blake Alexander, 343.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson, 775; 2. Aaron Stanfield, 629; 3. Erica Enders, 608; 4. Matt Hartford, 546; 5. Dallas Glenn, 524; 6. Mason McGaha, 518; 7. Deric Kramer, 487; 8. Kyle Koretsky, 481; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr., 468; 10. Chris McGaha, 337.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Matt Smith, 813; 2. Steve Johnson, 551; 3. Scotty Pollacheck, 491; 4. Angelle Sampey, 443; 5. Ryan Oehler, 441; 6. Angie Smith, 429; 7. Karen Stoffer, 428; 8. Eddie Krawiec, 409; 9. Joey Gladstone, 389; 10. Andrew Hines, 381.

