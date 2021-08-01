NHRA Lucas Oil Winternationals Results

|Sunday
|At Auto Club Raceway
|Pomona, Calif.
|Final finish order
|Top Fuel
1. Leah Pruett; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Antron Brown; 4. Mike Salinas; 5. Clay Millican; 6. Brittany Force; 7. Shawn Langdon; 8. Doug Kalitta; 9. Steven Chrisman; 10. Steve Torrence; 11. Jim Maroney; 12. Brandon Welch; 13. Buddy Hull.
|Funny Car
1. Ron Capps; 2. J.R. Todd; 3. Jim Campbell; 4. John Force; 5. Robert Hight; 6. Bob Tasca III; 7. Cruz Pedregon; 8. Alexis DeJoria; 9. Matt Hagan; 10. Bobby Bode; 11. Blake Alexander; 12. Jeff Diehl; 13. Tim Wilkerson; 14. Paul Lee; 15. Terry Haddock; 16. Jason Rupert.
|Pro Stock
1. Aaron Stanfield; 2. Greg Anderson; 3. Erica Enders; 4. Kyle Koretsky; 5. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 6. Aaron Strong; 7. Chris McGaha; 8. Matt Hartford; 9. Dallas Glenn; 10. Val Smeland; 11. Kenny Delco; 12. Alan Prusiensky; 13. Deric Kramer; 14. Rob Tucker; 15. Mason McGaha.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Matt Smith; 2. Angelle Sampey; 3. Eddie Krawiec; 4. Scotty Pollacheck; 5. Angie Smith; 6. Jerry Savoie; 7. Joey Gladstone; 8. Freddie Camarena; 9. Karen Stoffer; 10. Ryan Oehler; 11. Steve Johnson; 12. Jianna Salinas; 13. Cory Reed; 14. Andrew Hines; 15. Jim Underdahl.
|Final Results
|Top Fuel
Leah Pruett, 4.021 seconds, 247.61 mph def. Justin Ashley, Broke.
|Funny Car
Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 4.151, 297.75 def. J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 4.289, 286.56.
|Pro Stock
Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.652, 207.69 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.660, 207.08.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
Matt Smith, EBR, 6.828, 199.52 def. Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.911, 173.96.
|Top Alcohol Dragster
Shawn Cowie, 5.325, 274.39 def. Joey Severance, 5.726, 195.96.
|Top Alcohol Funny Car
Terry Ruckman, Chevy Camaro, 5.724, 262.23 def. Brian Hough, Camaro, 5.712, 260.41.
|Competition Eliminator
Tibor Kadar, Chevy Cobalt, 8.174, 165.97 def. Joe Mozeris, Dragster, 7.098, 183.37.
|Super Stock
Jimmy DeFrank, Chevy Cobalt, 9.006, 151.05 def. Kyle Rizzoli, Chevy Camaro, 9.747, 134.71.
|Stock Eliminator
Kyle Rizzoli, Chevy Camaro, 10.249, 126.99 def. Brian McClanahan, Camaro, 9.900, 131.01.
|Super Comp
Nick Cobb, Dragster, 8.906, 172.83 def. Ryan Hansen, Dragster, 8.894, 173.14.
|Super Gas
Mike Wiblishouser, Chevy Corvette, 10.025, 149.46 def. Larry Bradshaw, Corvette, 9.902, 164.55.
|Top Sportsman
Richard Okerman, Chevy Beretta, 7.332, 166.66 def. Phil Miller, Chevy S-10, 7.662, 153.60.
|Top Dragster
Paul Nero, Dragster, 7.141, 187.00 def. Mike Mendenhall, Dragster, 6.407, 216.24.
|Final round-by-round results
|Top Fuel
|Round One
Clay Millican, 3.843, 305.49 def. Doug Kalitta, 4.287, 232.19; Shawn Langdon, 3.923, 285.77 def. Jim Maroney, 5.503, 124.81; Antron Brown, 3.834, 318.47 def. Steve Torrence, 4.472, 197.10; Leah Pruett, 3.906, 311.77 def. Steven Chrisman, 4.312, 210.87; Mike Salinas, 3.832, 319.29 def. Brandon Welch, 5.620, 119.00; Brittany Force, 3.843, 322.88 was unopposed; Justin Ashley, 3.907, 314.02 def. Buddy Hull, 8.089, 67.99.
|Quarterfinals
Ashley, 3.912, 311.49 def. Force, 4.013, 308.99; Pruett, 3.931, 310.27 was unopposed; Brown, 4.127, 254.62 def. Langdon, 4.189, 244.83; Salinas, 3.874, 313.37 def. Millican, 3.975, 264.34.
|Semifinals
Ashley, 3.944, 314.02 def. Brown, 4.024, 269.40; Pruett, 3.927, 311.05 def. Salinas, 4.360, 194.80.
|Funny Car
|Round One
John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.054, 313.66 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.112, 308.99; Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.223, 289.57 def. Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, 4.342, 248.25; Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.251, 245.90 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 10.763, 64.00; Ron Capps, Charger, 4.020, 309.77 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.180, 263.92; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 7.972, 77.94 def. Jason Rupert, Mustang, Broke – No Show; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.103, 303.23 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 5.224, 147.37; J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.148, 301.07 def. Jeff Diehl, Camry, 4.510, 229.78; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.306, 282.95 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 5.475, 137.61.
|Quarterfinals
Todd, 4.192, 305.98 def. Hight, 4.192, 302.28; Force, 4.353, 260.46 def. Pedregon, 4.361, 218.37; Capps, 4.151, 296.50 def. Tasca III, 4.278, 288.58; Campbell, 4.314, 271.95 def. DeJoria, 4.797, 175.87.
|Semifinals
Todd, 4.297, 275.34 def. Campbell, 4.531, 206.64; Capps, 4.158, 300.06 def. Force, 4.659, 195.19.
|Pro Stock
|Round One
Chris McGaha, Chevy Camaro, 6.652, 207.88 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.710, 206.61; Aaron Strong, Camaro, 6.642, 207.46 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 9.635, 96.85; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.637, 205.79 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.702, 206.92; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.642, 206.73 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.661, 205.72; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.655, 206.80 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.707, 205.01; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.606, 206.95 was unopposed; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.620, 206.39 def. Rob Tucker, Dart, 6.776, 203.09; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.618, 205.72 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.690, 206.86.
|Quarterfinals
Stanfield, 6.673, 205.29 def. Hartford, 6.738, 204.32; Enders, 6.673, 206.39 def. Strong, 6.679, 206.89; Koretsky, 6.665, 207.43 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.647, 205.79; Anderson, 6.648, 207.05 def. C. McGaha, 6.704, 207.11.
|Semifinals
Stanfield, 6.684, 204.76 def. Enders, 6.686, 206.04; Anderson, 6.649, 206.54 def. Koretsky, 6.702, 207.50.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
Angie Smith, 6.917, 196.70 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 7.020, 177.30; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.937, 196.53 def. Jianna Salinas, Suzuki, 7.032, 192.11; Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.822, 198.35 def. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, Broke – No Show; Scotty Pollacheck, 6.882, 198.82 def. Cory Reed, Suzuki, 7.126, 178.54; Freddie Camarena, Suzuki, 7.031, 193.40 def. Andrew Hines, Buell, 19.190, 38.82; Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 6.884, 199.94 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.913, 195.62; Matt Smith, 6.901, 173.81 was unopposed; Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.843, 197.31 def. Ryan Oehler, 7.017, 194.77.
|Quarterfinals
M. Smith, 6.838, 199.82 def. A. Smith, 6.929, 196.76; Krawiec, 6.945, 197.62 def. Camarena, 7.091, 190.24; Sampey, 6.843, 197.10 def. Gladstone, 7.044, 196.53; Pollacheck, 6.891, 197.97 def. Savoie, 6.961, 195.65.
|Semifinals
Sampey, 6.878, 195.42 def. Krawiec, 6.933, 197.91; M. Smith, 6.919, 197.31 def. Pollacheck, 6.965, 197.62.
|Point Standings
|Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence, 1,014; 2. Antron Brown, 661; 3. Brittany Force, 605; 4. Leah Pruett, 499; 5. Shawn Langdon, 494; 6. Mike Salinas, 473; 7. Doug Kalitta, 454; 8. Billy Torrence, 448; 9. Justin Ashley, 406; 10. Clay Millican, 383.
|Funny Car
1. Ron Capps, 734; 2. Bob Tasca III, 729; 3. John Force, 698; 4. Robert Hight, 697; 5. Matt Hagan, 689; 6. J.R. Todd, 677; 7. Alexis DeJoria, 632; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 552; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 537; 10. Blake Alexander, 343.
|Pro Stock
1. Greg Anderson, 775; 2. Aaron Stanfield, 629; 3. Erica Enders, 608; 4. Matt Hartford, 546; 5. Dallas Glenn, 524; 6. Mason McGaha, 518; 7. Deric Kramer, 487; 8. Kyle Koretsky, 481; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr., 468; 10. Chris McGaha, 337.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Matt Smith, 813; 2. Steve Johnson, 551; 3. Scotty Pollacheck, 491; 4. Angelle Sampey, 443; 5. Ryan Oehler, 441; 6. Angie Smith, 429; 7. Karen Stoffer, 428; 8. Eddie Krawiec, 409; 9. Joey Gladstone, 389; 10. Andrew Hines, 381.
