Women’s Gold Medal Match
Netherlands 3, Argentina 1
|Netherlands
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
|Argentina
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
Netherlands_C. van Maasakker 2, M. van Geffen 1.
Argentina_A. Gorzelany 1.
Green Cards_L. Stam, Netherlands, 0. A. Albertarrio, Argentina, 0.
Yellow Cards_None.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Laurine Delforge, Belgium. Sarah Wilson, Britain. Amber Church, New Zealand. Kelly Hudson, New Zealand.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.