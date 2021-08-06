2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | American Taylor wins wrestling gold | US wins first beach volleyball gold medal since 2012 | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Netherlands 3, Argentina 1

Netherlands 3, Argentina 1

The Associated Press

August 6, 2021, 7:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Women’s Gold Medal Match

Netherlands 3, Argentina 1

Netherlands 0 3 0 0 3
Argentina 0 1 0 0 1

Netherlands_C. van Maasakker 2, M. van Geffen 1.

Argentina_A. Gorzelany 1.

Green Cards_L. Stam, Netherlands, 0. A. Albertarrio, Argentina, 0.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Laurine Delforge, Belgium. Sarah Wilson, Britain. Amber Church, New Zealand. Kelly Hudson, New Zealand.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Top researcher says Space Force needs more balanced strategy to deliver short term results

For OPM's Ahuja, rebuilding the federal workforce takes on many forms

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

After 15 years of Best Places to Work, data findings consistently point to engagement needs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up