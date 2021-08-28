NASCAR-Xfinity Wawa 250 Results

Saturday At Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, Fla. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (9) Justin Haley,…

Saturday

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (9) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 100 laps, 58 points.

2. (1) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 100, 53.

3. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 100, 43.

4. (13) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 100, 51.

5. (21) Daniel Hemric, Toyota, 100, 36.

6. (15) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 100, 0.

7. (2) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 100, 39.

8. (23) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 100, 29.

9. (5) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 100, 29.

10. (6) Riley Herbst, Ford, 100, 34.

11. (7) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 100, 31.

12. (22) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 100, 26.

13. (34) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 100, 24.

14. (32) David Starr, Toyota, 100, 23.

15. (35) Jason White, Toyota, 100, 22.

16. (11) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 100, 21.

17. (17) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 100, 20.

18. (12) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 100, 19.

19. (37) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 100, 0.

20. (27) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 100, 17.

21. (26) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 100, 16.

22. (18) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 100, 0.

23. (29) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 100, 14.

24. (8) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 100, 13.

25. (30) Mason Massey, Toyota, 100, 12.

26. (33) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 100, 11.

27. (24) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 100, 10.

28. (10) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, 100, 9.

29. (40) Timothy Viens, Chevrolet, 100, 0.

30. (19) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 100, 7.

31. (25) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 100, 6.

32. (28) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 98, 5.

33. (16) Matt Mills, Toyota, 98, 4.

34. (31) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 97, 5.

35. (39) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 88, 2.

36. (36) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, accident, 82, 4.

37. (20) Colin Garrett, Toyota, accident, 71, 1.

38. (38) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, engine, 71, 0.

39. (14) Austin Cindric, Ford, accident, 27, 1.

40. (3) Brandon Jones, Toyota, engine, 17, 1.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

