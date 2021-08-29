NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Coke Zero Sugar 400 Results

Saturday At Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, Fla. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (6) Ryan Blaney,…

Saturday

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 165 laps, 45 points.

2. (20) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 165, 37.

3. (23) Ryan Newman, Ford, 165, 34.

4. (24) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 165, 35.

5. (17) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 165, 39.

6. (28) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 165, 0.

7. (15) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 165, 30.

8. (5) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 165, 39.

9. (30) BJ McLeod, Ford, 165, 0.

10. (36) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 165, 27.

11. (21) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 165, 26.

12. (8) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 165, 25.

13. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 165, 33.

14. (19) Aric Almirola, Ford, 165, 23.

15. (11) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 165, 22.

16. (33) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, accident, 164, 25.

17. (27) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 164, 34.

18. (29) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, accident, 164, 26.

19. (26) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, accident, 164, 18.

20. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, accident, 164, 23.

21. (16) Chase Briscoe, Ford, accident, 164, 16.

22. (12) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 164, 19.

23. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 164, 27.

24. (25) Cole Custer, Ford, 164, 13.

25. (9) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 164, 12.

26. (32) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 163, 11.

27. (40) David Starr, Toyota, 163, 0.

28. (31) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 163, 0.

29. (7) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 163, 14.

30. (34) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 163, 0.

31. (37) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 162, 0.

32. (14) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 157, 7.

33. (10) Brad Keselowski, Ford, accident, 156, 4.

34. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, accident, 156, 14.

35. (38) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, accident, 156, 0.

36. (39) Landon Cassill, Toyota, accident, 146, 0.

37. (2) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 146, 9.

38. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 136, 1.

39. (18) Michael McDowell, Ford, engine, 23, 1.

40. (13) Chris Buescher, Ford, disqualified, 165, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 142.198 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 54 minutes, 3 seconds.

Margin of Victory: Caution seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 31 laps.

Lead Changes: 45 among 15 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Larson 0; W.Byron 1-6; K.Harvick 7-8; W.Byron 9; D.Hamlin 10-13; W.Byron 14-15; D.Hamlin 16; W.Byron 17; A.Dillon 18-19; C.Elliott 20-41; J.Logano 42-43; C.Elliott 44-52; R.Newman 53; C.Elliott 54-55; M.Truex 56; C.Lajoie 57; M.Truex 58-69; C.Bell 70-76; J.Logano 77-94; R.Blaney 95-96; J.Logano 97-101; A.Dillon 102; R.Newman 103; W.Byron 104-105; D.Hamlin 106-107; K.Harvick 108; C.Elliott 109; K.Harvick 110; J.Logano 111; R.Chastain 112-113; R.Blaney 114-116; R.Chastain 117-123; B.Wallace 124; R.Chastain 125-126; B.Wallace 127-128; R.Chastain 129; B.Wallace 130; R.Chastain 131-132; B.Wallace 133-136; Ky.Busch 137-141; C.Bell 142; J.Logano 143-153; C.Buescher 154; C.Elliott 155-156; C.Buescher 157-163; R.Blaney 164-165

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Logano, 5 times for 37 laps; C.Elliott, 5 times for 36 laps; R.Chastain, 5 times for 14 laps; M.Truex, 2 times for 13 laps; W.Byron, 5 times for 12 laps; B.Wallace, 4 times for 8 laps; C.Bell, 2 times for 8 laps; C.Buescher, 2 times for 8 laps; R.Blaney, 3 times for 7 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 7 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 5 laps; K.Harvick, 3 times for 4 laps; A.Dillon, 2 times for 3 laps; R.Newman, 2 times for 2 laps; C.Lajoie, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 5; R.Blaney, 3; M.Truex, 3; A.Bowman, 3; Ky.Busch, 2; C.Elliott, 2; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1; A.Almirola, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 2052; 2. R.Blaney, 2024; 3. M.Truex, 2024; 4. Ky.Busch, 2022; 5. C.Elliott, 2021; 6. A.Bowman, 2015; 7. D.Hamlin, 2015; 8. W.Byron, 2014; 9. J.Logano, 2013; 10. B.Keselowski, 2008; 11. Ku.Busch, 2008; 12. C.Bell, 2005; 13. M.McDowell, 2005; 14. A.Almirola, 2005; 15. T.Reddick, 2003; 16. K.Harvick, 2002.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.