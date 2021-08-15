NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Results

Sunday At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Speedway, Ind. Lap length: 2.44 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (8) AJ…

Sunday

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Speedway, Ind.

Lap length: 2.44 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 95 laps, 0 points.

2. (16) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 95, 35.

3. (4) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 95, 36.

4. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 95, 35.

5. (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 95, 38.

6. (20) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 95, 31.

7. (28) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 95, 37.

8. (29) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 95, 0.

9. (13) Austin Cindric, Ford, 95, 0.

10. (32) Ryan Newman, Ford, 95, 27.

11. (22) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 95, 37.

12. (19) Chris Buescher, Ford, 95, 25.

13. (27) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 95, 24.

14. (25) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 95, 23.

15. (6) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 95, 22.

16. (26) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 95, 25.

17. (24) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 95, 20.

18. (36) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 95, 19.

19. (18) Aric Almirola, Ford, 95, 18.

20. (21) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 95, 17.

21. (11) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 95, 36.

22. (38) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 95, 15.

23. (14) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 95, 14.

24. (31) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 95, 18.

25. (10) Cole Custer, Ford, 94, 12.

26. (2) Chase Briscoe, Ford, garage, 94, 13.

27. (40) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 94, 0.

28. (39) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 94, 0.

29. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 93, 8.

30. (12) Michael McDowell, Ford, accident, 88, 16.

31. (23) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 88, 23.

32. (34) James Davison, Chevrolet, accident, 80, 5.

33. (1) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 77, 4.

34. (7) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 77, 3.

35. (30) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, accident, 77, 16.

36. (17) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 77, 1.

37. (5) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, accident, 77, 1.

38. (33) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, suspension, 68, 1.

39. (35) Andy Lally, Ford, reargear, 55, 0.

40. (37) Cody Ware, Ford, accident, 46, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 69.176 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 20 minutes, 59 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.929 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 25 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: W.Byron 0-1; C.Briscoe 2-13; T.Reddick 14-16; M.McDowell 17; B.Keselowski 18-19; C.Elliott 20-33; T.Reddick 34-36; A.Dillon 37; K.Larson 38-54; D.Hamlin 55-62; M.DiBenedetto 63; K.Larson 64-74; D.Hamlin 75-93; A.Allmendinger 94-95

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 2 times for 28 laps; D.Hamlin, 2 times for 27 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 14 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 12 laps; T.Reddick, 2 times for 6 laps; A.Allmendinger, 1 time for 2 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 2 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 1 time for 1 lap; M.McDowell, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Dillon, 1 time for 1 lap; W.Byron, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 5; M.Truex, 3; A.Bowman, 3; Ky.Busch, 2; C.Elliott, 2; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Blaney, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1; A.Almirola, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 953; 2. D.Hamlin, 931; 3. Ky.Busch, 796; 4. W.Byron, 790; 5. C.Elliott, 774; 6. J.Logano, 763; 7. M.Truex, 762; 8. R.Blaney, 747; 9. K.Harvick, 733; 10. B.Keselowski, 696; 11. T.Reddick, 666; 12. A.Bowman, 653; 13. A.Dillon, 638; 14. Ku.Busch, 607; 15. C.Bell, 562; 16. M.DiBenedetto, 521.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

