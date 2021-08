ATHLETICS Men’s Long Jump GOLD_Miltiadis Tentoglou, Greece SILVER_Juan Miguel Echevarria, Cuba BRONZE_Maykel Masso, Cuba Women’s 100m Hurdles GOLD_Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Puerto…

ATHLETICS

Men’s Long Jump

GOLD_Miltiadis Tentoglou, Greece

SILVER_Juan Miguel Echevarria, Cuba

BRONZE_Maykel Masso, Cuba

Women’s 100m Hurdles

GOLD_Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Puerto Rico

SILVER_Kendra Harrison, United States

BRONZE_Megan Tapper, Jamaica

