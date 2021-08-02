2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Simone Biles opts out of floor exercise final | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Mexico-US Summary

The Associated Press

August 2, 2021, 1:40 AM

Mexico 0 0 0 0—0
United States 0 0 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_None.

First extra time_None.

Second extra time_1, United States, Robinson 2 (Acosta), 117th minute.

Yellow cards_Herrera, Mex, 72nd; Gioacchini, US, 113th; Gallardo, Mex, 114th; Álvarez, Mex, 117th. Red cards_None.

Referee_Saíd Martínez, Honduras. Linesmen_Walter López, Honduras; Henri Pupiro, Honduras.

A_61,514.

Lineups

Mexico_Alfredo Talavera; Luis Rodríguez, Néstor Araujo, Héctor Moreno (Carlos Salcedo, 43rd, Gilberto Sepúlveda, 105th), Jesús Gallardo; Jonathan dos Santos (Érick Gutiérrez, 76th), Edson Álvarez, Héctor Herrera; Jesús Corona (Osvaldo Rodríguez, 91st), Rogelio Funes Mori (Alan Pulido, 105th), Orbelín Pineda (Rodolfo Pizarro, 76th)

United States_Matt Turner; Reggie Cannon (Shaq Moore, 65th), James Sands, Miles Robinson, George Bello (Sam Vines, 65th); Eryk Williamson (Gianluca Busio, 87th), Kellyn Acosta, Sebastian Lletget (Cristian Roldan, 66th); Paul Arriola (Nicholas Gioacchini, 87th), Gyasi Zardes, Matthew Hoppe (Henry Kessler, 120th+1)

