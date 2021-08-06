2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | American Taylor wins wrestling gold | US wins first beach volleyball gold medal since 2012 | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Mexico 3, Japan 1

The Associated Press

August 6, 2021, 7:02 AM

Mexico 2 1 3
Japan 0 1 1

First Half_1, Mexico, Cordova, (penalty kick), 13th minute; 2, Mexico, Vasquez, (Cordova), 22nd.

Second Half_3, Mexico, Vega, (Cordova), 58th; 4, Japan, Mitoma, (Take), 78th.

Yellow Cards_Endo, Japan, 19th; Vasquez, Mexico, 27th; Sanchez, Mexico, 42nd; Ueda, Japan, 80th; Ochoa, Mexico, 90th+3.

Referee_Bamlak Tessema Weyesa.

