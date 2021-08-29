CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. schools require vaccines | DC teachers worry schools aren't ready | Lawmakers want Hogan to vote on masks in schools | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Messi set to make…

Messi set to make his PSG debut after being named in squad

The Associated Press

August 29, 2021, 5:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi is set to make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain later Sunday after being included in the squad for the game at Reims.

PSG delayed naming its squad from Saturday afternoon until 11 a.m. Sunday morning. The record six-time Ballon d’Or winner and four-time Champions League victor could play his first game in the modest surroundings of Reims.

The 34-year-old Argentine, who led his nation to the Copa America title last month, joined PSG three weeks ago after his new contract with Barcelona fell through.

Striker Kylian Mbappe was also named in the squad as Real Madrid tries to sign him before the end of the summer transfer window.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Passport services union presses State Dept. for more leave flexibility amid COVID-19 outbreaks

TSP satisfaction remains high, but participants have ideas on how it can improve

House NDAA proposal would reform UCMJ to address sexual assaults in the military

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up