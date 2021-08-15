Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals Results

Sunday At Heartland Motorsports Park Topeka, Kan. TOP FUEL 1. Brittany Force; 2. Clay Millican; 3. Steve Torrence; 4. Shawn…

Sunday At Heartland Motorsports Park Topeka, Kan. TOP FUEL

1. Brittany Force; 2. Clay Millican; 3. Steve Torrence; 4. Shawn Langdon; 5. Mike Salinas; 6. Billy Torrence; 7. Justin Ashley; 8. Leah Pruett; 9. Alex Laughlin; 10. Doug Kalitta; 11. Kyle Wurtzel; 12. Scott Palmer; 13. Terry Totten; 14. Antron Brown.

FUNNY CAR

1. John Force; 2. J.R. Todd; 3. Cruz Pedregon; 4. Blake Alexander; 5. Ron Capps; 6. Alexis DeJoria; 7. Robert Hight; 8. Matt Hagan; 9. Bob Tasca III; 10. Tim Wilkerson; 11. Paul Lee; 12. Jack Wyatt; 13. Jim Campbell; 14. Chris King; 15. Chad Green.

PRO STOCK 1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Kyle Koretsky; 3. Erica Enders; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 5. Greg Anderson; 6. Matt Hartford; 7. Chris McGaha; 8. Aaron Stanfield; 9. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 10. Deric Kramer; 11. Kenny Delco; 12. Cristian Cuadra; 13. Alan Prusiensky; 14. Rodger Brogdon; 15. Mason McGaha and Bruno Massel.

Final Results Top Fuel

Brittany Force, 3.783 seconds, 324.75 mph def. Clay Millican, 3.830 seconds, 288.58 mph.

Funny Car

John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.019, 321.04 def. J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 4.453, 199.29.

Pro Stock

Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.681, 205.01 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.651, 206.13.

Top Alcohol Dragster

Rachel Meyer, 5.258, 276.58 def. Jasmine Salinas, Foul – Red Light.

Top Alcohol Funny Car

Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.511, 265.64 def. Kris Hool, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Competition Eliminator

Greg Kamplain, Dragster, 6.955, 188.10 def. Travis Gusso, Pontic Sunfire, 8.262, 163.69.

Factory Stock Showdown

John Cerbone, Chevy Camaro, 7.912, 174.32 def. Leah Pruett, Dodge Challenger, 8.808, 169.76.

Super Stock

Wyatt Wagner, Chevy Camaro, 9.843, 131.96 def. Justin Lamb, Camaro, 8.418, 144.98.

Stock Eliminator

Chris Knudsen, Chevy Camaro, 10.910, 105.31 def. Randi Lyn Shipp, Pontiac Firebird, Foul – Red Light.

Super Comp

Austin Williams, Dragster, 8.944, 164.19 def. Christopher Dodd, Dragster, 8.947, 169.23.

Super Gas

Collin Becker, Chevy Camaro, 9.901, 163.41 def. Jaron Miller, Chevy Corvette, Foul – Red Light.

Top Sportsman

Dusty Meyer, Chevy S-10, 7.055, 189.68 def. Kyle Firestone, Chevy Bel Air, 6.955, 196.64.

Top Dragster

Danny Nelson, Dragster, 6.124, 213.30 def. Prescott Dean, Dragster, 6.351, 215.55.

Final Round-by-Round Results TOP FUEL ROUND ONE

Clay Millican, 3.732, 323.50 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.804, 317.64; Steve Torrence, 3.736, 325.61 def. Leah Pruett, 3.776, 319.75; Brittany Force, 3.774, 328.86 def. Scott Palmer, 3.892, 299.06; Billy Torrence, 3.796, 323.89 def. Terry Totten, 4.170, 246.26; Mike Salinas, 3.756, 324.36 def. Kyle Wurtzel, 3.870, 311.34; Justin Ashley, 3.807, 321.88 def. Alex Laughlin, 3.800, 317.87; Shawn Langdon, 3.900, 307.16 def. Antron Brown, 4.914, 155.78;

QUARTERFINALS

Force, 3.747, 329.02 was unopposed; Millican, 3.804, 315.19 def. Salinas, 3.789, 303.37; Langdon, 3.812, 313.80 def. B. Torrence, 3.822, 323.04; S. Torrence, 3.787, 320.36 def. Ashley, 3.824, 322.88;

SEMIFINALS

Force, 3.769, 326.24 def. S. Torrence, 3.814, 317.87; Millican, 4.561, 172.01 def. Langdon, 7.121, 85.03;

FINAL

Force, 3.783, 324.75 def. Millican, 3.830, 288.58.

FUNNY CAR ROUND ONE

Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, 4.022, 314.97 def. Jim Campbell, Dodge Charger, 5.715, 121.04; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 4.811, 190.86 def. Chris King, Toyota Camary, 7.384, 88.94; J.R. Todd, Camry, 5.527, 128.21 was unopposed; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.936, 323.58 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.970, 322.04; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.920, 323.89 def. Jack Wyatt, Charger, 4.263, 243.28; John Force, Camaro, 3.975, 326.08 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 4.163, 267.16; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.014, 316.01 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.044, 286.68; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.955, 325.92 def. Chad Green, Mustang, Broke;

QUARTERFINALS

Todd, 3.996, 318.99 def. Capps, 3.994, 317.49; Force, 3.959, 324.36 def. Hight, 4.007, 312.86; Alexander, 4.126, 252.95 def. Hagan, 4.193, 276.13; Pedregon, 4.006, 311.20 def. DeJoria, 4.006, 319.52;

SEMIFINALS

Todd, 4.040, 315.64 def. Alexander, 5.222, 159.29; Force, 4.005, 321.35 def. Pedregon, 4.063, 303.91;

FINAL

Force, 4.019, 321.04 def. Todd, 4.453, 199.29.

PRO STOCK ROUND ONE

Mason McGaha, Chevy Camaro, DQ and Bruno Massel, Camaro, DQ; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.630, 206.16 def. Rodger Brogdon, Camaro, 12.388, 70.82; Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.665, 205.63 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.682, 205.66; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.646, 206.64 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.640, 206.48; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.624, 207.27 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.675, 205.22; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.624, 206.57 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.713, 204.20; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.607, 205.22 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.620, 206.92 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, Foul – Red Light;

QUARTERFINALS

Koretsky, 6.671, 205.60 def. Anderson, 6.655, 205.66; Glenn, 6.637, 207.11 def. Hartford, 6.655, 205.32; Coughlin Jr., 6.649, 205.04 was unopposed; Enders, 6.633, 206.61 def. C. McGaha, 6.669, 205.44;

SEMIFINALS

Glenn, 6.659, 206.92 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.683, 204.54; Koretsky, 6.653, 205.51 def. Enders, 6.648, 206.57;

FINAL-

Glenn, 6.681, 205.01 def. Koretsky, 6.651, 206.13.

Point Standings Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 1,090; 2. Brittany Force, 748; 3. Antron Brown, 736; 4. Leah Pruett, 611; 5. Shawn Langdon, 587; 6. Mike Salinas, 571; 7. Justin Ashley, 523; 8. Billy Torrence, 510; 9. Clay Millican, 482; 10. Doug Kalitta, 471.

Funny Car

1. John Force, 816; 2. Ron Capps, 787; 3. J.R. Todd, 778; 4. Bob Tasca III, 766; 5. (tie) Matt Hagan, 748; Robert Hight, 748; 7. Alexis DeJoria, 691; 8. Cruz Pedregon, 610; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 574; 10. Blake Alexander, 417.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson, 895; 2. Aaron Stanfield, 741; 3. Erica Enders, 725; 4. Dallas Glenn, 639; 5. Matt Hartford, 622; 6. Kyle Koretsky, 618; 7. Troy Coughlin Jr., 574; 8. Mason McGaha, 550; 9. Deric Kramer, 518; 10. Chris McGaha, 409.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.