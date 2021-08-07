2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US wins third straight water polo gold | American Seidel earns marathon bronze | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Melia has three saves, Sporting KC ties Rapids 0-0

The Associated Press

August 7, 2021, 11:33 PM

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Tim Melia had three saves in Sporting Kansas City’s scoreless draw with the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

The Rapids (8-4-4) outshot Sporting KC (10-4-4) 8-4, with three shots on goal to zero for Sporting KC.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Rapids visit the Houston Dynamo and Sporting KC visits Dallas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

