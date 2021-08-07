Melia has three saves, Sporting KC ties Rapids 0-0

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Tim Melia had three saves in Sporting Kansas City’s scoreless draw with the Colorado Rapids…

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Tim Melia had three saves in Sporting Kansas City’s scoreless draw with the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

The Rapids (8-4-4) outshot Sporting KC (10-4-4) 8-4, with three shots on goal to zero for Sporting KC.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Rapids visit the Houston Dynamo and Sporting KC visits Dallas.

