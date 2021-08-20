CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Va. COVID-19 boosters update | DC concert venues tighten vaccine policy | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Matt Miazga loaned to Spain’s Alavés by Chelsea for 2021-22

The Associated Press

August 20, 2021, 11:02 AM

American defender Matt Miazga was loaned to Alavés of Spain’s La Liga for the 2021-22 season by Chelsea on Friday.

The 26-year-old from Clifton, New Jersey, tranferred to Chelsea from Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls in January 2016 but played just twice for the Blues, against Aston Villa and Swansea that April.

He was loaned to Vitesse in the Netherlands for 2016-17 and 2017-18, to Nantes in France for the first half of 2018-19, to Reading in England’s second tier for the second half of 2018-19 and all of 2019-20 and to Belgium’s Anderlecht for 2020-21.

Miazga has one goal in 22 international appearances, scoring against Nicaragua in the group stage of the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

