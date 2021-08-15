CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Martínez scores, Guzan has 3 saves as Atlanta beats LAFC 1-0

The Associated Press

August 15, 2021, 6:14 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martínez scored his third goal in his last three appearances and Atlanta United beat Los Angeles FC 1-0 on Sunday.

Martínez, on a breakaway, ran onto a low cross Ezequiel Barco and put away a one-touch finish from the center of the area in the 47th minute.

Brad Guzan had three saves for his fourth shutout of the season for Atlanta.

Gonzalo Pineda, who had been an assistant coach for the Seattle Sounders, was named Atlanta’s head coach on Thursday, though interim coach Rob Valentino will keep that tag through the team’s match against Toronto FC on Wednesday.

Atlanta (4-6-9) has won back-to-back games following a 12-game winless streak that was snapped with a 3-2 win at Columbus on Aug. 7.

LAFC (6-8-5) has lost three in a row and is winless in its last six games.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

