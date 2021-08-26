CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Man City defender Mendy charged with 4 counts of rape

The Associated Press

August 26, 2021, 11:56 AM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City left back Benjamin Mendy has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, police said Thursday.

The 27-year-old Mendy was suspended by City pending an investigation.

Cheshire Police said the charges relate to incidents that are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.

He was due to appear in court on Friday.

Mendy joined City from Monaco in 2017.

He played against Tottenham on the opening weekend of the Premier League season but didn’t feature against Norwich on Saturday.

