AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Brantley, Houston, .317; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .312; Gurriel, Houston, .311; Mullins, Baltimore, .307; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .302; Bogaerts, Boston,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Brantley, Houston, .317; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .312; Gurriel, Houston, .311; Mullins, Baltimore, .307; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .302; Bogaerts, Boston, .297; T.Hernández, Toronto, .295; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .292; Judge, New York, .292; N.Lopez, Kansas City, .292.

RUNS_Bichette, Toronto, 95; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 95; Semien, Toronto, 91; Haniger, Seattle, 90; Altuve, Houston, 89; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 87; Correa, Houston, 86; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 85; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 82; Devers, Boston, 82.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 101; Devers, Boston, 96; S.Perez, Kansas City, 94; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 91; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 91; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Alvarez, Houston, 88; Seager, Seattle, 85; T.Hernández, Toronto, 84; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 84.

HITS_Mullins, Baltimore, 150; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 149; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 148; Merrifield, Kansas City, 147; Bichette, Toronto, 146; Schoop, Detroit, 142; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 140; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 139; Semien, Toronto, 139; S.Perez, Kansas City, 138.

DOUBLES_Candelario, Detroit, 36; Devers, Boston, 34; Martinez, Boston, 34; Semien, Toronto, 34; Bogaerts, Boston, 33; K.Hernández, Boston, 30; Merrifield, Kansas City, 30; Mullins, Baltimore, 30; 6 tied at 28.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 6; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 6; W.Castro, Detroit, 5; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5; Arraez, Minnesota, 4; Canha, Oakland, 4; Dalbec, Boston, 4; Dozier, Kansas City, 4; Kepler, Minnesota, 4; Madrigal, Chicago, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; S.Perez, Kansas City, 38; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 36; Olson, Oakland, 32; Devers, Boston, 32; Semien, Toronto, 32; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 31; Seager, Seattle, 31; Gallo, New York, 30; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 30.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 38; Mullins, Baltimore, 24; Straw, Cleveland, 22; Bichette, Toronto, 20; S.Marte, Oakland, 20; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 20; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 19; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 18; Moore, Seattle, 18; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 17.

PITCHING_G.Cole, New York, 13-6; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Ryu, Toronto, 12-7; Greinke, Houston, 11-5; Flexen, Seattle, 11-5; Cease, Chicago, 11-6; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 10-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 10-4; Rodón, Chicago, 10-5.

ERA_Lynn, Chicago, 2.59; Ray, Toronto, 2.72; G.Cole, New York, 2.80; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.22; Montgomery, New York, 3.52; Berríos, Toronto, 3.53; Flexen, Seattle, 3.54; Mize, Detroit, 3.59; Greinke, Houston, 3.66; Montas, Oakland, 3.66.

STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, New York, 200; Ray, Toronto, 192; Cease, Chicago, 188; Giolito, Chicago, 175; Montas, Oakland, 167; Rodón, Chicago, 163; Berríos, Toronto, 162; Manaea, Oakland, 156; Bassitt, Oakland, 154; Eovaldi, Boston, 154.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.