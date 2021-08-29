AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Brantley, Houston, .318; Gurriel, Houston, .314; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .310; Mullins, Baltimore, .306; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .302; T.Hernández, Toronto,…

BATTING_Brantley, Houston, .318; Gurriel, Houston, .314; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .310; Mullins, Baltimore, .306; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .302; T.Hernández, Toronto, .299; Bogaerts, Boston, .298; Judge, New York, .295; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .292; France, Seattle, .291.

RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 95; Bichette, Toronto, 94; Semien, Toronto, 91; Altuve, Houston, 89; Haniger, Seattle, 89; Correa, Houston, 86; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 86; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 85; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 82; Devers, Boston, 80; Martinez, Boston, 80; Olson, Oakland, 80.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 99; Devers, Boston, 94; S.Perez, Kansas City, 92; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 91; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 89; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Alvarez, Houston, 87; T.Hernández, Toronto, 84; Olson, Oakland, 83; Seager, Seattle, 83.

HITS_D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 149; Mullins, Baltimore, 148; Merrifield, Kansas City, 147; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 146; Bichette, Toronto, 143; Schoop, Detroit, 142; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 140; Semien, Toronto, 138; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 137; S.Perez, Kansas City, 136.

DOUBLES_Candelario, Detroit, 36; Devers, Boston, 34; Semien, Toronto, 34; Bogaerts, Boston, 33; Martinez, Boston, 33; K.Hernández, Boston, 30; Merrifield, Kansas City, 30; Mullins, Baltimore, 30; 6 tied at 28.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 6; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 6; W.Castro, Detroit, 5; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5; Arraez, Minnesota, 4; Canha, Oakland, 4; Dalbec, Boston, 4; Dozier, Kansas City, 4; Kepler, Minnesota, 4; Madrigal, Chicago, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; S.Perez, Kansas City, 37; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 36; Olson, Oakland, 32; Semien, Toronto, 32; Gallo, New York, 30; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 30; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; Devers, Boston, 30; Seager, Seattle, 30.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 38; Mullins, Baltimore, 24; Straw, Cleveland, 21; Bichette, Toronto, 20; S.Marte, Oakland, 20; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 20; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 19; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 18; Moore, Seattle, 18; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 17.

PITCHING_G.Cole, New York, 13-6; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Ryu, Toronto, 12-7; Greinke, Houston, 11-4; Flexen, Seattle, 11-5; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 10-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 10-4; Rodón, Chicago, 10-5; Cease, Chicago, 10-6; L.Garcia, Houston, 10-6; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 10-6.

ERA_Lynn, Chicago, 2.59; Ray, Toronto, 2.72; G.Cole, New York, 2.80; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.22; Greinke, Houston, 3.41; Flexen, Seattle, 3.54; Mize, Detroit, 3.55; Montas, Oakland, 3.66; Giolito, Chicago, 3.68; Irvin, Oakland, 3.68.

STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, New York, 200; Ray, Toronto, 192; Cease, Chicago, 177; Giolito, Chicago, 175; Montas, Oakland, 167; Rodón, Chicago, 163; Manaea, Oakland, 156; Bassitt, Oakland, 154; Eovaldi, Boston, 154; Lynn, Chicago, 152.

