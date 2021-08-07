2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | History made by American in track and field | American Molly Seidel wins bronze in Olympic marathon | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Major League Baseball Leaders

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

August 7, 2021, 12:14 AM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Brantley, Houston, .332; Gurriel, Houston, .324; Mullins, Baltimore, .321; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .319; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .307; Bogaerts, Boston, .305; T.Hernández, Toronto, .298; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .295; Bichette, Toronto, .295; Schoop, Detroit, .289.

RUNS_Bichette, Toronto, 85; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 84; Altuve, Houston, 81; Semien, Toronto, 81; Haniger, Seattle, 74; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 74; Correa, Houston, 70; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 70; Devers, Boston, 69; Martinez, Boston, 69; Olson, Oakland, 69.

RBI_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 85; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; J.Abreu, Chicago, 82; Devers, Boston, 82; Bichette, Toronto, 77; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 76; Alvarez, Houston, 72; Olson, Oakland, 72; T.Hernández, Toronto, 69; Grichuk, Toronto, 69.

HITS_Mullins, Baltimore, 131; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 128; Bichette, Toronto, 127; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 124; Schoop, Detroit, 121; Semien, Toronto, 119; Gurriel, Houston, 117; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 116; Merrifield, Kansas City, 116; Perez, Kansas City, 116.

DOUBLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 30; Semien, Toronto, 29; Candelario, Detroit, 28; Devers, Boston, 28; Martinez, Boston, 28; Mullins, Baltimore, 28; Brantley, Houston, 27; Olson, Oakland, 26; Correa, Houston, 25; France, Seattle, 25; K.Hernández, Boston, 25; Mancini, Baltimore, 25; Tucker, Houston, 25.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 5; Lopez, Kansas City, 5; Arraez, Minnesota, 4; Canha, Oakland, 4; W.Castro, Detroit, 4; Dozier, Kansas City, 4; Madrigal, Chicago, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 34; Olson, Oakland, 28; Devers, Boston, 27; Perez, Kansas City, 27; Gallo, New York, 26; Altuve, Houston, 25; Haniger, Seattle, 25; Semien, Toronto, 25; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 29; Mullins, Baltimore, 21; Straw, Cleveland, 19; Bichette, Toronto, 17; Moore, Seattle, 17; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 16; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; Baddoo, Detroit, 14; 5 tied at 12.

PITCHING_Bassitt, Oakland, 11-3; Ryu, Toronto, 11-5; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Greinke, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; Flexen, Seattle, 10-5; G.Cole, New York, 10-6; McCullers Jr., Houston, 9-2; Ray, Toronto, 9-5; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 9-5.

ERA_Lynn, Chicago, 2.04; Gibson, Philadelphia, 2.87; Ray, Toronto, 3.04; G.Cole, New York, 3.11; Ryu, Toronto, 3.22; Manaea, Oakland, 3.26; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.29; Berríos, Toronto, 3.31; Irvin, Oakland, 3.50; Mize, Detroit, 3.57.

STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, New York, 176; Ray, Toronto, 154; Cease, Chicago, 149; Rodón, Chicago, 149; Giolito, Chicago, 145; Manaea, Oakland, 141; Montas, Oakland, 140; Bassitt, Oakland, 139; Berríos, Toronto, 133; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 131.

