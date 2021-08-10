CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor on risks kids face | Md.'s vaccination campaign | Va. lawmakers OK COVID-19 budget | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Madrid’s Ceballos sidelined with ankle injury from Olympics

The Associated Press

August 10, 2021, 5:11 PM

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos returned from the Tokyo Olympics with a serious ankle injury, the team said Tuesday.

The club said tests showed a “complete tear” of ligaments. He injured his left ankle during Spain’s first match at the Olympic Games but stayed with the squad, which won the silver medal after losing the final to Brazil.

Madrid said Ceballos’ recovery “will continue to be assessed,” but similar injuries usually sideline players for several weeks.

Madrid makes its Spanish league debut on Saturday at Alavés.

Ceballos was out of action for several matches last season because of injuries.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

