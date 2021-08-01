2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Simone Biles opts out of floor exercise final | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
LPGA ISPS HANDA World Invitational Scores

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 2:29 PM

Sunday
At Galgorm Castle and Massereene Golf Courses
Ballymena, Northern Ireland
Purse: $4.5 million
Galgorm Castle
Yardage: 6,546; Par: 73
Massereene Golf Club
Yardage: 6,461; Par: 72
Final Round
(x-won playoff)

x-Pajaree Anannarukarn 70-69-66-70_275

Emma Talley 67-65-73-70_275

Jennifer Kupcho 66-69-70-71_276

Atthaya Thitikul 71-67-70-70_278

Sydnee Michaels 73-69-70-67_279

Mina Harigae 69-69-72-69_279

Chella Choi 66-69-71-73_279

Pernilla Lindberg 73-66-75-66_280

Sarah Kemp 70-71-69-70_280

Wichanee Meechai 70-72-67-71_280

Yu Liu 75-70-68-68_281

Muni He 71-69-72-69_281

Su Oh 68-72-69-72_281

Georgia Hall 68-73-71-70_282

Yealimi Noh 73-70-68-71_282

Ryann O’Toole 72-68-70-72_282

Lauren Coughlin 72-73-69-69_283

Alison Lee 73-70-70-70_283

Olivia Mehaffey 70-72-71-70_283

Paula Reto 74-71-67-71_283

Min Seo Kwak 67-70-75-71_283

Gemma Dryburgh 66-70-75-72_283

Liz Nagel 75-68-67-73_283

Charley Hull 68-68-74-73_283

Karolin Lampert 70-72-72-70_284

Lina Boqvist 72-72-68-72_284

Alana Uriell 70-73-69-72_284

Lindsey Weaver 72-69-71-72_284

Ursula Wikstrom 70-70-71-73_284

Lindy Duncan 73-72-68-72_285

Pornanong Phatlum 68-71-72-74_285

Katherine Perry-Hamski 74-69-71-72_286

Dottie Ardina 72-69-72-73_286

Esther Henseleit 70-73-71-73_287

Stephanie Kyriacou 70-72-72-73_287

Linnea Strom 70-70-72-75_287

Johanna Gustavsson 72-69-73-74_288

Kristen Gillman 72-69-72-75_288

Cloe Frankish 72-73-68-76_289

Tiia Koivisto 71-71-71-78_291

