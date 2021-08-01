2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Simone Biles opts out of floor exercise final | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
LPGA ISPS HANDA World Invitational Par Scores

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 2:27 PM

Sunday
At Galgorm Castle and Massereene Golf Courses
Ballymena, Northern Ireland
Purse: $4.5 million
Galgorm Castle
Yardage: 6,546; Par: 73
Massereene Golf Club
Yardage: 6,461; Par: 72
Final Round
(x-won playoff)

x-Pajaree Anannarukarn 70-69-66-70_275  -16

Emma Talley 67-65-73-70_275  -16

Jennifer Kupcho 66-69-70-71_276  -15

Atthaya Thitikul 71-67-70-70_278  -13

Sydnee Michaels 73-69-70-67_279  -12

Mina Harigae 69-69-72-69_279  -12

Chella Choi 66-69-71-73_279  -12

Pernilla Lindberg 73-66-75-66_280  -11

Sarah Kemp 70-71-69-70_280  -11

Wichanee Meechai 70-72-67-71_280  -11

Yu Liu 75-70-68-68_281  -10

Muni He 71-69-72-69_281  -10

Su Oh 68-72-69-72_281  -10

Georgia Hall 68-73-71-70_282   -9

Yealimi Noh 73-70-68-71_282   -9

Ryann O’Toole 72-68-70-72_282   -9

Lauren Coughlin 72-73-69-69_283   -8

Alison Lee 73-70-70-70_283   -8

Olivia Mehaffey 70-72-71-70_283   -8

Paula Reto 74-71-67-71_283   -8

Min Seo Kwak 67-70-75-71_283   -8

Gemma Dryburgh 66-70-75-72_283   -8

Liz Nagel 75-68-67-73_283   -8

Charley Hull 68-68-74-73_283   -8

Karolin Lampert 70-72-72-70_284   -7

Lina Boqvist 72-72-68-72_284   -7

Alana Uriell 70-73-69-72_284   -7

Lindsey Weaver 72-69-71-72_284   -7

Ursula Wikstrom 70-70-71-73_284   -7

Lindy Duncan 73-72-68-72_285   -6

Pornanong Phatlum 68-71-72-74_285   -6

Katherine Perry-Hamski 74-69-71-72_286   -5

Dottie Ardina 72-69-72-73_286   -5

Esther Henseleit 70-73-71-73_287   -4

Stephanie Kyriacou 70-72-72-73_287   -4

Linnea Strom 70-70-72-75_287   -4

Johanna Gustavsson 72-69-73-74_288   -3

Kristen Gillman 72-69-72-75_288   -3

Cloe Frankish 72-73-68-76_289   -2

Tiia Koivisto 71-71-71-78_291    E

