LPGA ISPS HANDA World Invitational Par Scores

Sunday At Galgorm Castle and Massereene Golf Courses Ballymena, Northern Ireland Purse: $4.5 million Galgorm Castle Yardage: 6,546; Par: 73 Massereene Golf Club Yardage: 6,461; Par: 72 Final Round (x-won playoff)

x-Pajaree Anannarukarn 70-69-66-70_275 -16

Emma Talley 67-65-73-70_275 -16

Jennifer Kupcho 66-69-70-71_276 -15

Atthaya Thitikul 71-67-70-70_278 -13

Sydnee Michaels 73-69-70-67_279 -12

Mina Harigae 69-69-72-69_279 -12

Chella Choi 66-69-71-73_279 -12

Pernilla Lindberg 73-66-75-66_280 -11

Sarah Kemp 70-71-69-70_280 -11

Wichanee Meechai 70-72-67-71_280 -11

Yu Liu 75-70-68-68_281 -10

Muni He 71-69-72-69_281 -10

Su Oh 68-72-69-72_281 -10

Georgia Hall 68-73-71-70_282 -9

Yealimi Noh 73-70-68-71_282 -9

Ryann O’Toole 72-68-70-72_282 -9

Lauren Coughlin 72-73-69-69_283 -8

Alison Lee 73-70-70-70_283 -8

Olivia Mehaffey 70-72-71-70_283 -8

Paula Reto 74-71-67-71_283 -8

Min Seo Kwak 67-70-75-71_283 -8

Gemma Dryburgh 66-70-75-72_283 -8

Liz Nagel 75-68-67-73_283 -8

Charley Hull 68-68-74-73_283 -8

Karolin Lampert 70-72-72-70_284 -7

Lina Boqvist 72-72-68-72_284 -7

Alana Uriell 70-73-69-72_284 -7

Lindsey Weaver 72-69-71-72_284 -7

Ursula Wikstrom 70-70-71-73_284 -7

Lindy Duncan 73-72-68-72_285 -6

Pornanong Phatlum 68-71-72-74_285 -6

Katherine Perry-Hamski 74-69-71-72_286 -5

Dottie Ardina 72-69-72-73_286 -5

Esther Henseleit 70-73-71-73_287 -4

Stephanie Kyriacou 70-72-72-73_287 -4

Linnea Strom 70-70-72-75_287 -4

Johanna Gustavsson 72-69-73-74_288 -3

Kristen Gillman 72-69-72-75_288 -3

Cloe Frankish 72-73-68-76_289 -2

Tiia Koivisto 71-71-71-78_291 E

