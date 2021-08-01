LPGA ISPS HANDA World Invitational Par Scores

|Sunday
|At Galgorm Castle and Massereene Golf Courses
|Ballymena, Northern Ireland
|Purse: $4.5 million
|Galgorm Castle
|Yardage: 6,546; Par: 73
|Massereene Golf Club
|Yardage: 6,461; Par: 72
|Final Round
|(x-won playoff)
x-Pajaree Anannarukarn 70-69-66-70_275 -16
Emma Talley 67-65-73-70_275 -16
Jennifer Kupcho 66-69-70-71_276 -15
Atthaya Thitikul 71-67-70-70_278 -13
Sydnee Michaels 73-69-70-67_279 -12
Mina Harigae 69-69-72-69_279 -12
Chella Choi 66-69-71-73_279 -12
Pernilla Lindberg 73-66-75-66_280 -11
Sarah Kemp 70-71-69-70_280 -11
Wichanee Meechai 70-72-67-71_280 -11
Yu Liu 75-70-68-68_281 -10
Muni He 71-69-72-69_281 -10
Su Oh 68-72-69-72_281 -10
Georgia Hall 68-73-71-70_282 -9
Yealimi Noh 73-70-68-71_282 -9
Ryann O’Toole 72-68-70-72_282 -9
Lauren Coughlin 72-73-69-69_283 -8
Alison Lee 73-70-70-70_283 -8
Olivia Mehaffey 70-72-71-70_283 -8
Paula Reto 74-71-67-71_283 -8
Min Seo Kwak 67-70-75-71_283 -8
Gemma Dryburgh 66-70-75-72_283 -8
Liz Nagel 75-68-67-73_283 -8
Charley Hull 68-68-74-73_283 -8
Karolin Lampert 70-72-72-70_284 -7
Lina Boqvist 72-72-68-72_284 -7
Alana Uriell 70-73-69-72_284 -7
Lindsey Weaver 72-69-71-72_284 -7
Ursula Wikstrom 70-70-71-73_284 -7
Lindy Duncan 73-72-68-72_285 -6
Pornanong Phatlum 68-71-72-74_285 -6
Katherine Perry-Hamski 74-69-71-72_286 -5
Dottie Ardina 72-69-72-73_286 -5
Esther Henseleit 70-73-71-73_287 -4
Stephanie Kyriacou 70-72-72-73_287 -4
Linnea Strom 70-70-72-75_287 -4
Johanna Gustavsson 72-69-73-74_288 -3
Kristen Gillman 72-69-72-75_288 -3
Cloe Frankish 72-73-68-76_289 -2
Tiia Koivisto 71-71-71-78_291 E
